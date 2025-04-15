Dream Baby Press asked Sloane Crosley for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Sloane Crosley is the author of the memoir Grief Is for People (just out in paperback), the essay collections Look Alive Out There, How Did You Get This Number and I Was Told There’d Be Cake, and the novels Cult Classic and The Clasp.

She has been featured in The Library of America's 50 Funniest American Writers, The Best American Non required Reading and The Contemporary American Essay. She has been a columnist for The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Esquire, The Independent, The New York Observer. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, Vogue and The Guardian.

THINGS SLOANE CROSLEY LOVES:

1. The Northern California Coast

2. When Friends Text “I’m On Your Street.”

3. Trash Chutes

4. Opera Singers Practicing in Their Apartments

5. Single-Artist Museums

6. Cat Ears

7. Between-Song Banter From Musical Acts

8. Set-It-And-Forget-It Revenge

9. Sleeping in The Cold

10. A Kicker Like A Bullet

11. Bouquets with Ranunculus

12. Short Stories from The 1980s

13. Built-In Bookshelves

14. Gloves (fuzzy, fancy, long, short, anything)

15. Noise-Canceling Headphones

16. Hot Sauce

17. Beautiful but Wild Handwriting

18. Tacky Keychains from American Cities

19. Red Pandas

20. Generously-Sized Hotel Soaps

THINGS SLOANE CROSLEY HATES:

1. Unanticipated Humidity

2. When People Shake Their Legs Under The Table

3. Lowered Expectations

4. White Dogs

5. Carelessness

6. Gut Renovations in Lower Manhattan

7. The Phrase “A Someone Who Once/Used To”

8. New iOS

9. Having My Name Spelled Incorrectly Every Day

10. Painful Flats

11. High-Pitched Restaurant Patrons

12. The Angelika

13. Prix Fixe Menus

14. Long Acknowledgments Pages

15. Small Talk

16. Pandemonium

17. Sand

18. Brow-Beating

19. Pedestrians With No Self-Awareness

20. Moths

