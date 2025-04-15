SLOANE CROSLEY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Sloane Crosley Loves and Hates
asked Sloane Crosley for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Sloane Crosley is the author of the memoir Grief Is for People (just out in paperback), the essay collections Look Alive Out There, How Did You Get This Number and I Was Told There’d Be Cake, and the novels Cult Classic and The Clasp.
She has been featured in The Library of America's 50 Funniest American Writers, The Best American Non required Reading and The Contemporary American Essay. She has been a columnist for The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Esquire, The Independent, The New York Observer. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, Vogue and The Guardian.
THINGS SLOANE CROSLEY LOVES:
1. The Northern California Coast
2. When Friends Text “I’m On Your Street.”
3. Trash Chutes
4. Opera Singers Practicing in Their Apartments
5. Single-Artist Museums
6. Cat Ears
7. Between-Song Banter From Musical Acts
8. Set-It-And-Forget-It Revenge
9. Sleeping in The Cold
10. A Kicker Like A Bullet
11. Bouquets with Ranunculus
12. Short Stories from The 1980s
13. Built-In Bookshelves
14. Gloves (fuzzy, fancy, long, short, anything)
15. Noise-Canceling Headphones
16. Hot Sauce
17. Beautiful but Wild Handwriting
18. Tacky Keychains from American Cities
19. Red Pandas
20. Generously-Sized Hotel Soaps
THINGS SLOANE CROSLEY HATES:
1. Unanticipated Humidity
2. When People Shake Their Legs Under The Table
3. Lowered Expectations
4. White Dogs
5. Carelessness
6. Gut Renovations in Lower Manhattan
7. The Phrase “A Someone Who Once/Used To”
8. New iOS
9. Having My Name Spelled Incorrectly Every Day
10. Painful Flats
11. High-Pitched Restaurant Patrons
12. The Angelika
13. Prix Fixe Menus
14. Long Acknowledgments Pages
15. Small Talk
16. Pandemonium
17. Sand
18. Brow-Beating
19. Pedestrians With No Self-Awareness
20. Moths
haha I think essays are one of the best forms of set it and forget revenge! Love these lists!