Dream Baby Press asked Slutty Cheff for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Slutty Cheff is the anonymous author of the bestselling memoir TART: Misadventures of an Anonymous Chef, known for her satirical and frank writings on sex, food, and the restaurant world.

THINGS SLUTTY CHEFF LOVES:

Shy men with beer bellies Adding hot water to a bath and swirling it around with my feet Using a sophisticated word that I didn’t know I knew Women with loud cackling laughs People fancying me When hangover nausea subsides and I am ready for food Mark Ruffalo Cutting my own hair for the dopamine hit People with secret nerdy hobbies Soft, crumpled well-worn pyjamas The euphoria when I feel a visceral shift in my gut as I overcome a sadness KFC on a long car journey Looking in the mirror and thinking damn yeah, not bad, not bad at all When any plan is cancelled Therapy return on investment Big majestic looking horses Liking someone who I initially hated Pubs with low ceilings and carpet floors Hats Old ladies with dark senses of humour

THINGS SLUTTY CHEFF HATES:

People who look other people up and down Seriousness when seriousness isn’t called for Worrying that my eyes might never open again just as I am falling asleep When you think it’s chocolate but it’s a raisin Non smoking pub gardens Someone saying “relax” or “calm down” The words foodie, yummy, delicious, moist and bae Non-recyclers Eating on uncomfortable chairs Sitting in a sauna with a middle aged man The thought of my brother being sad and not telling anyone Flat beer Queer baiting soft bois Ill-fitting bras The looming regret after I am mean to my mum When ingredients go mouldy in my fridge before I use them When my food is out for delivery, but the driver drops off someone else’s food first Sideburned cigarettes Practical jokes Trying to interact with a baby

SLUTTY CHEFF’S 3 FAVORITE MOVIES, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS