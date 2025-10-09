Slutty Cheff's Love/Hate List
40 Things the anonymous best selling author Slutty Cheff Loves and Hates
Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.
Thank you!
Dream Baby Press asked Slutty Cheff for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Slutty Cheff is the anonymous author of the bestselling memoir TART: Misadventures of an Anonymous Chef, known for her satirical and frank writings on sex, food, and the restaurant world.
Follow Slutty Cheff on Instagram.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS SLUTTY CHEFF LOVES:
Shy men with beer bellies
Adding hot water to a bath and swirling it around with my feet
Using a sophisticated word that I didn’t know I knew
Women with loud cackling laughs
People fancying me
When hangover nausea subsides and I am ready for food
Mark Ruffalo
Cutting my own hair for the dopamine hit
People with secret nerdy hobbies
Soft, crumpled well-worn pyjamas
The euphoria when I feel a visceral shift in my gut as I overcome a sadness
KFC on a long car journey
Looking in the mirror and thinking damn yeah, not bad, not bad at all
When any plan is cancelled
Therapy return on investment
Big majestic looking horses
Liking someone who I initially hated
Pubs with low ceilings and carpet floors
Hats
Old ladies with dark senses of humour
THINGS SLUTTY CHEFF HATES:
People who look other people up and down
Seriousness when seriousness isn’t called for
Worrying that my eyes might never open again just as I am falling asleep
When you think it’s chocolate but it’s a raisin
Non smoking pub gardens
Someone saying “relax” or “calm down”
The words foodie, yummy, delicious, moist and bae
Non-recyclers
Eating on uncomfortable chairs
Sitting in a sauna with a middle aged man
The thought of my brother being sad and not telling anyone
Flat beer
Queer baiting soft bois
Ill-fitting bras
The looming regret after I am mean to my mum
When ingredients go mouldy in my fridge before I use them
When my food is out for delivery, but the driver drops off someone else’s food first
Sideburned cigarettes
Practical jokes
Trying to interact with a baby