PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. The support really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Snail Mail’s for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Lindsey Jordan is a songwriter, producer and guitar player best known as Snail Mail. She’s released three full length albums including her latest, ‘Riccochet.” She remains a bad ass hockey player and owns the cutest dog on earth.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Snail Mail’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Snail Mail on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS SNAIL MAIL LOVES:

1. Seeing a movie that is better than the trailer

2. Being scared

3. Strawberry frosted donuts

4. Exploring dangerous terrain early on in an open world game

5. Smelling my dog’s head

6. Bret Easton Ellis

7. Hanging out in Japan

8. The sound of skates on ice

9. Playing a set outside at sunset

10. My Bloody Valentine