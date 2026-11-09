I just got back from seeing Metallica at The Sphere in Vegas and it was easily one of the greatest artistic experiences I’ve witnessed on every level. It was the definition of EPIC and set a new bar for live events for me. Things have felt so flat and copy and paste recently, I forgot how powerful good art can be. I’m rewired.

If you have a chance to see them, do it!

Also, happy birthday to my brother Adam Starr!! He writes a Substack where he interviews people about their niche collections and I love it and I love him. Go subscribe if you’re interested! Subscribe here.

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Sophia Bush for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

SOPHIA BUSH is an actress, activist, author, producer and entrepreneur, known for portraying "Brooke Davis" in ONE TREE HILL and "Erin Lindsay" in CHICAGO P.D. Next up, Sophia will be seen in COUNT MY LIES and THE CHEETAH GIRLS: NEXT GEN, all while still hosting her podcast, “Work in Progress with Sophia Bush” and recently released her first memoir AND I WILL TELL YOU MINE.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Sophia’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Sophia Bush on on Instagram and Substack.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS SOPHIA BUSH LOVES:

Loves

1. Merch. I’m A Hoe For Merch.

2. A Freshly Made Bed On Laundry Day. Fresh Sheets And A Hand Chopped Pillow!? Heaven

3. Flaky Salt. Specifically Maldon Salt. I Can’t Live Without It. And I Mean That Seriously Enough That I Carry A Miniature Tin In My Purse. It Popped Open Once And So I Started Keeping It In A Little Ziplock Bag That Some Earrings Came In. That Was Until Someone Asked If It Was Cocaine And Then I Went Back To A Ziplock-Free-Tin That Risks Popping Open Any Time.

4. My Subscription To The New York Times, And To The Bitter Southerner.

5. Courage Bagels.

6. Carving Pumpkins During Halloween.

7. Voting. Very Chic.

8. The Mad Chaos And Total Shenanigans Of My Favorite Group Chat.

9. The First Crack Of The Spine Of A New Journal.

10. Flea Markets. Anywhere And Everywhere.

11. The Story Of Golden Record Being On NASA’s Voyager Mission.

12. Disco Balls. And Late Night Dancing.

13. Sand Between My Toes.

14. A Nonstop Flight At Just The Right Time Of Day.

15. Anyone Who Reads The Whole Article, Not Just The Headline.

16. Jersey Mike’s Number 7, No Cheese, Extra Turkey.

17. The Greatest Notification Possible: Your Order Is Out For Delivery

18. Dumplings. The Perfect Food.

19. A Great Art Museum. Especially In A New City Or Even Better, A New Country.

20. The Right Book At The Right Time.

THINGS SOPHIA BUSH HATES:

1. People Who Scroll Social Media Videos On Airplanes With No Headphones. It’s Like Being Held Hostage In An Auditory Seizure.

2. Trying On My Pants When It’s Time To Clean Out My Closet. Suddenly I Hate Them All And Maybe Myself Too.

3. A Charging Cable That Almost Reaches Across Your Nightstand In A Hotel But Doesn’t. Misery.

4. Travelers Who Don’t Stack Their TSA Bin Once They Pick Up Their Things After It’s Gone Through The X-Ray. Makes Me Crazy. Federal Workers Aren’t Meant To Clean Up After Us.

5. Pumpkin, As A Food Or Flavor.

6. Drivers Who Speed Up When They Realize You’re Going To Pass Them Because They’ve Been Too Slow. Pick One.

7. Hidden Fees.

8. A Text That Just Says Call Me With No Context.

9. Warm Soda. And Warm White Wine.

10. Bigotry.

11. Shrinking Social Safety Nets Caused By Expanding Billionaire Stock Portfolios Begotten By Buying Elections. They Can Afford To Pay Their Taxes.

12. Having* To Wake Up Early. (If It Happens Naturally Though, I Weirdly Love It.)

13. Sand In My Bathing Suit.

14. When You Get Caught In Unexpected Rain And Just The Bottom Inch Of Your Jeans Gets Wet. It Makes Me Feel Like My Ankles Are Being Licked, And Not In A Good Way.

15. Low Rise Pants. Where Are The Tops Of Our Pants??

16. Overhead Lighting. Big Hate.

17. When The Perfect Looking Sweater Is So Damn Itchy You Can’t Bear To Wear It. Shame.

18. Bathrooms Lacking Menstrual Products. Toilet Paper Is Free. Tampons Should Be Too.

19. When The People Forget Their Power. There Are More Of Us Than There Are Of The Powers That Be. We Win When We Unite, We Fail When They Divide Us.

20. Hate Devision Too.