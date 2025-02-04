STELLA BUGBEE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Stella Bugbee Loves and Hates
asked Stella Bugbee for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Stella Bugbee is the editor of the New York Times Styles section. She was formerly an editor and writer at New York Magazine and the Editor in Chief of the Cut.
THINGS STELLA BUGBEE LOVES:
The smell of Geranium leaves when you rub them between your fingers
Caviar served with potato chips
Truman Capote’s Music for Chameleons
The beach from 4-7PM
Precise, surprising adjectives
Clean sheets
People who don’t have work done
Large swaths of moss
When my whole family is in the living room at the same time just hanging out
Driving places with Todd
Armchair diagnosing people
Setting out on a really long walk
Throwing away junk
Rice everyday
When somebody names something and it’s the perfect name and it sticks and becomes part of history
The Wall St. Banya
Tearing off handfuls of panettone
The saying, “Trim your wick”
Uneven plaster walls
THINGS STELLA BUGBEE HATES:
Scolds
Book shelves arranged by color
Trend forecasts based on “the runway”
The perpetual nostalgia for 20 years ago
The word “manosphere”
Punny headlines
Knowing I lost the game but playing to the end anyway
Thinking of the thing I wish I had said
DUST!
The feeling of matte lipstick
Too many adverbs
Overcooking the meat
Clever sign-offs to indicate something was “sent from my iPhone”
Insomnia
Realizing I made a faux-pas
Rich people who pretend otherwise
When everybody knows something is true but nobody will say it
Having to wear sunblock
Carsickness
Every single aspect of airplane travel
