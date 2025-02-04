Dream Baby Press asked Stella Bugbee for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Stella Bugbee is the editor of the New York Times Styles section. She was formerly an editor and writer at New York Magazine and the Editor in Chief of the Cut.

THINGS STELLA BUGBEE LOVES:

The smell of Geranium leaves when you rub them between your fingers Caviar served with potato chips Truman Capote’s Music for Chameleons The beach from 4-7PM Precise, surprising adjectives exactitudes.com Clean sheets People who don’t have work done Large swaths of moss When my whole family is in the living room at the same time just hanging out Driving places with Todd Armchair diagnosing people Setting out on a really long walk Throwing away junk Rice everyday When somebody names something and it’s the perfect name and it sticks and becomes part of history The Wall St. Banya Tearing off handfuls of panettone The saying, “Trim your wick” Uneven plaster walls

THINGS STELLA BUGBEE HATES:

Scolds Book shelves arranged by color Trend forecasts based on “the runway” The perpetual nostalgia for 20 years ago The word “manosphere” Punny headlines Knowing I lost the game but playing to the end anyway Thinking of the thing I wish I had said DUST! The feeling of matte lipstick Too many adverbs Overcooking the meat Clever sign-offs to indicate something was “sent from my iPhone” Insomnia Realizing I made a faux-pas Rich people who pretend otherwise When everybody knows something is true but nobody will say it Having to wear sunblock Carsickness Every single aspect of airplane travel

