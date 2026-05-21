Morning guys,

My parents just left town and I already miss them. We have such limited time with our parents as adults unless you live with yours, that saying goodbye kills me every time. Sometimes I wonder if I should just move to Cincinnati to be closer to them but that feeling goes away as quickly as it came. But I do love the Midwest.

They came to watch me read poetry at Esther Perel’s 2 day conference on desire, connection and how we relate to each other today. It’s the Super Bowl for therapists, clinicians and anyone interested in these topics. There were 1,000 people there with more on Zoom from around the world. I was billed as The Erotic Poet with a massive 40ft LED screen behind me.

They slotted my reading in for 10:30am after a lecture about fantasy which felt apropos. The fantasy bit, not the timing. I texted the organizer at 7am that morning requesting to walk on to 50 Cent’s P.I.M.P. thinking it would set the right vibe some something so erotic so early in the morning.

Here’s some videos of the poems I read:

I post new and old poems on my Substack if you want to read more here.

Books coming out from friends of Dream Baby Press

New York Times bestselling author Mary H.K. Choi’s long awaited Pool House novel comes out June 9th. It’s about mothers, daughters and the complexity of family set against the backdrop of Hollywood. It’s like Bojack Horseman meets Parasite.

You can pre-order it here. She’s also on Substack and you can read more of her writing here.

Allie Rowbottom’s Loverx XXX is also coming out June 2nd. It takes place in the neon-lit porn world of 1980s Los Angeles. A raw and evocative portrait of sex, friendship, and the perilous edge of liberation for two young women—from the author of Aesthetica. If you like Mary Gaitskill, Emma Cline, and Rachel Kushner, you’ll probably love Lovers XXX. Pre-order it here.

I’m extremely excited to read both. Pre-orders really matter and one of the best ways to support writings so now’s the time to get their books.

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A little housekeeping.

We got a million more poetry submissions then we expected so we’re going to close submissions June 3rd (at least for now). So send in your poems ASAP! We’re excited to read them!!

You can read more about what we’re looking for here.

Have a great day!

-Matt Starr

We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. The support really makes a difference and it helps us continue to grow.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

We do this because we love it! Enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Steve Schirripa for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Steve Schirripa is an actor, producer, podcast host, and New York Times bestselling author best known for his roles on The Sopranos and Blue Bloods. He co-created the award-winning Talking Sopranos alongside Michael Imperioli, which led to the bestselling book Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos. He has written multiple books including Willie Boy Eats the World inspired by his beloved dog Willie.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Steve’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Steve Schirripa on Instagram. He’s iconic on there.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice long weekend!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS STEVE SCHIRRIPA LOVES:

THINGS STEVE SCHIRRIPA HATES:

Group chats When someone says “I’ll circle back” Electric bikes going too fast (above 15 mph specifically) Telemarketers Weak espresso When everyone sings along at concerts Disneyland Humidity Rats Rodents of any kind Waiting in lines for anything Grown men on rollerblades Phony sports fans that jump on the bandwagon when a team is winning A weekend in The Hamptons Hosts and hostesses in restaurants that are self-important People who lie for no reason Sports jackets with shorts and a backwards baseball cap (that whole look) Any Italian restaurant that says it’s “authentic” Going to the dentist Pompous doctors

STEVE SCHIRRIPA’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS