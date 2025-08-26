If you enjoy what we do and want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

I love these little lists Sylvia Plath wrote to herself in high school. So much wisdom for someone so young. You can apply her advice to your own life at any age with wherever you’re it.

Her first list is about how to behave around her boyfriend. The second is a list of what she needs to survive school.

Hope they help! Hope you enjoy! Share them with friends.

Sylvia’s Plath’s Rules On How To Behave Around Her Boyfriend

1. I will not overwhelm him by breathless over-enthusiasm.

2. I will not throw myself at him physically.

3. I will be moderate, yet intense, and interested.

Sylvia’s Plath’s 10 Back to School Commandments



1. Keep a CHEERFUL FRONT continuously.

2. Science - don't get upset. You have to get an A so you have to learn this.

You can: You proved it by getting 2 good test marks.

3. Unit - Don't panic. Ask for an extension if you need it. Write allegory paper this weekend. You were in infirmary a week if he needs excuses.

﻿﻿﻿﻿4. Davis" - ask for extension if you need it. You've done enough words theoretically anyway. Do paper for him in exam period.

﻿﻿﻿5. See Schnieders. Be calm, even if it is a matter of life & death.

﻿﻿﻿6. Get Mile written.

﻿﻿﻿7. DO EXERCISES.

8. Get a lot of sleep: afternoon naps if necessary.

9. ﻿﻿Remember: 5 months is not eternity. 2 months is not eternity. Even if it looks that way now.

﻿﻿﻿﻿10. Attitude is everything: so KEEP CHEERFUL, even if you fail your science, your unit, get a hateful silence from Myron, no dates, no praise, no love, nothing. There is a certain clinical satisfaction in seeing just how bad things can get.



P.S. Remember - you're a hell of a lot better off than 9/10 of the world anyway!



Love,



Syl

