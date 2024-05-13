TAVI GEVINSON'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Tavi Gevinson for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates ❤️🚫
Tavi Gevinson is an actor and a writer. She most recently published a free fictional fanzine about Taylor Swift, fame, and cannibalizing one's own life. It's called "Fan Fiction" and can be read online at mirrorball.org.
THINGS TAVI GEVINSON LOVES:
My dog Marty
Miniatures
Faustian musicals
Award show speeches
“Riffraff, Street Rat”
The bridge in “Fast As You C…
