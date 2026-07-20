Hi guys! Hope you had a good weekend!!

Before the poetry, in case you missed our kissing guide with bestselling writer and screenwriter, Dolly Aldterton last week, you can read it below.

Dolly Alderton's Guide To Kissing in London Dream Baby Press · Jul 16 This is the eighth installment of our romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures. Read full story

My favorite poems are written by kids in the 70’s

Years ago I was looking around a bookstore in New York and picked up a large red stapled book. It was cheap and flimsy and perfect. I love a cheaply bound book and it was filled with some of the best poems I’ve read in a long time and they were all written by kids. There’s not much info about the book but it says these poems were written between 1963-1986.

Here’s a selection of some of my favorite poems from the book. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

-Matt Starr

If you have a kid who wants to submit a poem, email us! dreambabysubmissions@gmail.com