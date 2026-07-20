The best poetry in the world is written by kids from the 70s: Part 1
Hi guys! Hope you had a good weekend!!
Before the poetry, in case you missed our kissing guide with bestselling writer and screenwriter, Dolly Aldterton last week, you can read it below.
My favorite poems are written by kids in the 70’s
Years ago I was looking around a bookstore in New York and picked up a large red stapled book. It was cheap and flimsy and perfect. I love a cheaply bound book and it was filled with some of the best poems I’ve read in a long time and they were all written by kids. There’s not much info about the book but it says these poems were written between 1963-1986.
Here’s a selection of some of my favorite poems from the book. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!
-Matt Starr
If you have a kid who wants to submit a poem, email us! dreambabysubmissions@gmail.com