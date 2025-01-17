Anna Marie Tendler will be our next special guest host at the upcoming Dream Baby Press Writing Club.

January 29th, 7pm at Burger King

Anna Marie Tendler is a writer and visual artist. Her memoir, Men Have Called Her Crazy, debuted at #2 on the New York Times Best Seller list and was met with praise from The New York Times, The Atlantic, W Magazine, TIME, NPR and many more. Tendler’s breakout photography series Rooms in the First House has been exhibited across the country to wide acclaim. She holds an M.A. in fashion and textile history from NYU’s Costume Studies program and lives in the woods with her three cats Chimney, Moon, and Butter.

Check out Anna on Instagram and on Substack

If you haven’t been to one of our writing clubs, it’s one of the best events we host. Everyone writes. Anyone can share if they want.

To get a ticket, become a paid subscriber. This one will have a capacity so get one ASAP. It fills up fast. LINK BELOW.

HOW IT WORKS

Becoming a paid subscriber is your ticket to the Writing Club

Throughout the night we’ll provide writing prompts You’ll have 5min/prompt to write There are no rules. You can write in any format you like You have the option to read them aloud after each prompt (you don’t have to share if you don’t want to)

No writing experience necessary

Have fun!

WHY

We want to take the magic from our readings and inject it into your notepads. We’ve cultivated such a creative and kind community and we want to bring everyone together not just to listen to people read, but also to write and to write for pleasure.

