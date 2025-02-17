Lili Anolik will be our next special guest host at the upcoming Dream Baby Press Writing Club.

February 25th, 7pm at Burger King (Tickets at the bottom)

Lili Anolik is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair and a writer at large for Air Mail. She is the creator of the podcast Once Upon a Time… at Bennington College. In 2024, she was a finalist for the National Magazine Award for profile writing. Her latest book, Didion & Babitz, is out now.

If you haven’t been to one of our writing clubs, it’s one of the best events we host. Everyone writes. Anyone can share if they want.

To get a ticket, become a paid subscriber. This one will have a capacity so get one ASAP. It fills up fast. LINK AT THE BOTTOM.

HOW IT WORKS

Becoming a paid subscriber is your ticket to the Writing Club

Throughout the night we’ll provide writing prompts You’ll have 5min/prompt to write There are no rules. You can write in any format you like You have the option to read them aloud after each prompt (you don’t have to share if you don’t want to)

No writing experience necessary

Have fun!

WHY

We want to take the magic from our readings and inject it into your notepads. We’ve cultivated such a creative and kind community and we want to bring everyone together not just to listen to people read, but also to write and to write for pleasure.

⬇️ TICKETS BELOW ⬇️