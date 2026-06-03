The Dream Baby Writing Club is back baby!!

This is the first one we’ve done this year (sorry, I’ve been busy!) so come celebrate. Come write. Come read. Come have fun. Come meet new people.

The writing club is easily one of the most special events we host so if you’re into writing and having fun, you should come join us.

AND this isn’t at your standard Burger King. It’s the largest Burger King on the East Coast that also serves alcohol and has table service.

Our writing club is like an open mic but you write everything on the spot. The prompts are designed to be fun and designed to get you out of your head and write fun things.

-Matt Starr

The writing club is for our paid subscribers so grab a ticket at the link at the bottom.

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No writing experience necessary. Everyone is welcomed!

We’ve had everyone from people who work in finance, retirees, librarians to NY Times reporters. Everyone writes. And anyone can read if they want. No pressure to though.

You can sit and read, stand and read or get up on the chairs and read. Ot not read at all.

To get a ticket, become a paid subscriber.

The link is at the bottom below the paywall.

HOW IT WORKS

Throughout the night we’ll provide writing prompts

You’ll have 5min/prompt to write

There are no rules. You can write in any format you like

You have the option to read them aloud after each prompt (you don’t have to share if you don’t want to)

Have fun!

WHY

We want to take the magic from our readings and inject it into your notepads. We’ve cultivated such a creative and kind community and we want to bring everyone together not just to listen to people read, but also to write and to write for pleasure and fun.