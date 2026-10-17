I love Melissa Broder and I’m very honored to share new poems by her today.

She writes books, poems, and records one of my favorite podcasts in her car.

melissa broder also texted me a bunch of book recs to share with everyone.

Follow her on Substack and Instagram. She’s a genius.

Have a great weekend! Enjoy!

-Matt Starr

MELISSA BRODER BOOK REXXX

THE WORKS OF GUILLAUME DUSTAN - Guillaume Dustan

THE ROSE - Ariana Reines

THE FOOL - Anne Serre

THE SHINING - Dorothea Lasky

RABBIT - Sophie Robinson

CRAZY FOR VINCENT - Herve Guibert

AFTER LEAVING MR. MACKENZIE - Jean Rhys

CLOSER - Dennis Cooper

MAN AND HIS SYMBOLS - C.G. Jung

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Hi guys, It’s Juliette. Happy Saturday!

This week we have two poems from Melissa Broder, who was generous enough to also record herself reading them in a casino.

Broder is the author of several poetry collections, including When You Say One Thing but Mean Your Mother (2010), Scarecrone (2014), and Last Sext (2016), and the essay collection So Sad Today (2016). Her novels include The Pisces, Milk Fed, and Death Valley.

Melissa is unbridled and hypnotic, both aloud and on the page. Below Melissa introduces and reads two new poems “The Hermit” and “Platonic Ideal,” and “Last Sex” from Last Sext.

Platonic Ideal audio introduction by Melissa Broder

0:00 -1:45

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Platonic Ideal

I wanted your lover

To be ugly

I asked my death

Am I prettier

Than his lover

I didn’t want

To be the old woman

In the attic

My death understood

My death was waiting

For me to remember

What it knew

In the attic

I found a photo

Of your lover crying

Her face was pink and red

I’d never heard her voice

But seeing her crying

Was like hearing

Her voice

I didn’t want her

To be ugly

Light a candle

Said my death

Light a candle

For his lover

I lit a small candle

For your lover

And when the flame

Went up orange

It was so pretty

It made me cry

I was crying

With your lover

And the attic

Filled with light

And I didn’t

Fear the attic

We all

Get our turn

In the attic

The Hermit by Melissa Broder audio introduction

0:00 -2:22

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The Hermit

It wasn’t to unfuck me

From you but me from

Me that I went inside

The cave, creeping

First in the mouth

I painted you on the wall

With coal, fat and rain

A final totem to get me high

On my own imagination

Then I crawled, digging in

Fissures, fingering holes

I prayed that silence

Could be magic

And depth be its own

Flying, and to see you

As human, which you are

And to see me as human

Which I am, so many prayers

I lay down on stone

And let moisture drip

Down my forehead

A prehistoric baptism

And let stalagmites poke

My muscles, a crystalline

Bloodletting, and let drool

Run down my chin, drying

Into a patina, to become

My own petroglyph

And grow more ancient

Sooner, and the forgetting

Come faster when forgetting

Came slow, bats screeching

Overhead as I decomposed

To bone, then calcium

And carbon, phosphorus

And iron, and I saw me

As essence, which I am

And I saw you as essence

Which you are, my atoms

Your own, transforming

Into gypsum, selenite

And bedrock, this is

What I have been doing

This is what I’ve done

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