I love Melissa Broder and I’m very honored to share new poems by her today.
She writes books, poems, and records one of my favorite podcasts in her car.
melissa broder also texted me a bunch of book recs to share with everyone.
Follow her on Substack and Instagram. She’s a genius.
Have a great weekend! Enjoy!
-Matt Starr
MELISSA BRODER BOOK REXXX
THE WORKS OF GUILLAUME DUSTAN - Guillaume Dustan
THE ROSE - Ariana Reines
THE FOOL - Anne Serre
THE SHINING - Dorothea Lasky
RABBIT - Sophie Robinson
CRAZY FOR VINCENT - Herve Guibert
AFTER LEAVING MR. MACKENZIE - Jean Rhys
CLOSER - Dennis Cooper
MAN AND HIS SYMBOLS - C.G. Jung
Hi guys, It’s Juliette. Happy Saturday!
This week we have two poems from Melissa Broder, who was generous enough to also record herself reading them in a casino.
Broder is the author of several poetry collections, including When You Say One Thing but Mean Your Mother (2010), Scarecrone (2014), and Last Sext (2016), and the essay collection So Sad Today (2016). Her novels include The Pisces, Milk Fed, and Death Valley.
Melissa is unbridled and hypnotic, both aloud and on the page. Below Melissa introduces and reads two new poems “The Hermit” and “Platonic Ideal,” and “Last Sex” from Last Sext.
Platonic Ideal audio introduction by Melissa Broder
Platonic Ideal
I wanted your lover
To be ugly
I asked my death
Am I prettier
Than his lover
I didn’t want
To be the old woman
In the attic
My death understood
My death was waiting
For me to remember
What it knew
In the attic
I found a photo
Of your lover crying
Her face was pink and red
I’d never heard her voice
But seeing her crying
Was like hearing
Her voice
I didn’t want her
To be ugly
Light a candle
Said my death
Light a candle
For his lover
I lit a small candle
For your lover
And when the flame
Went up orange
It was so pretty
It made me cry
I was crying
With your lover
And the attic
Filled with light
And I didn’t
Fear the attic
We all
Get our turn
In the attic
The Hermit by Melissa Broder audio introduction
The Hermit
It wasn’t to unfuck me
From you but me from
Me that I went inside
The cave, creeping
First in the mouth
I painted you on the wall
With coal, fat and rain
A final totem to get me high
On my own imagination
Then I crawled, digging in
Fissures, fingering holes
I prayed that silence
Could be magic
And depth be its own
Flying, and to see you
As human, which you are
And to see me as human
Which I am, so many prayers
I lay down on stone
And let moisture drip
Down my forehead
A prehistoric baptism
And let stalagmites poke
My muscles, a crystalline
Bloodletting, and let drool
Run down my chin, drying
Into a patina, to become
My own petroglyph
And grow more ancient
Sooner, and the forgetting
Come faster when forgetting
Came slow, bats screeching
Overhead as I decomposed
To bone, then calcium
And carbon, phosphorus
And iron, and I saw me
As essence, which I am
And I saw you as essence
Which you are, my atoms
Your own, transforming
Into gypsum, selenite
And bedrock, this is
What I have been doing
This is what I’ve done
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Loved the book recommendations and the pomes of course <3