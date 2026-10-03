Hi, it’s Juliette. This week we’re publishing a poem from Foster Hudson titled “Love Story.” This poem is what I would call a “glamorous short poem” or maybe a “shiny haiku.” It’s a rich minimalism that can be difficult to pull off; they often feign nonchalance. Short poems force the reader to live in a few precious images, sometimes just a single image. In the glamorous short poem, those images are sensual and glittering but not overly baroque. The isolation of these images is often in itself a surrealist gesture.

I decided to pair Foster’s poem with a few of my favorite glamorous short poems: James Wright’s “The Jewel “ for its surrealism, Chelsey Minnis for her Old Hollywood crushed-velvet-esque lexicon, and Frank Stanford for his clarity. This list is obviously by no means comprehensive.

Foster Hudson is a poet from New Jersey. His work has been published in Trampset and Liminality Magazine, among others.

“Love Story”

The girl dragged me

down a staircase with velvet steps.

She never kissed me, not even

at the end. I loved it.

The Jewel by James Wright

3 poems by Chelsey Minnis

[Untitled] by Frank Stanford

Dusk by Frank Stanford

Thanks for reading! Have a great weekend!

-Matt Starr