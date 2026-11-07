Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Leonard Cohen’s death. As many of you know Leonard is my North Star for art, poetry and life. I’m going to share some of my favorite live recordings, interviews and poems below in honor of his memory. I think of him every day and try to honor everything he gave to this world.

May his memory be a blessing.

To Leonard!

-Matt Starr

I’ve been in LA the past few days and decided to pay my respects and visit his home.

Leonard Cohen’s LA Home

Leonard Cohen in front of his house

His album cover for Old Ideas was shot here.

Passing through by Leonard Cohen

My interview with Mandy Aftel, Leonard’s friend and personal perfumer for over 20 years.

Leonard discussing women and free love

Leonard live in Ireland singing Dance Me To The End of Love

Bird on a Wire documentary of Leonard on tour

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Hi, it’s Juliette. This week we have two poems from Yifei Glass, “Boy” and “Florida Alligator Love.” Yifei’s work possesses an effortless humor and a whimsical perversity that reminded me of the former Poet Laureate and translator Charles Simic who emigrated to the United States from Serbia in the 50s. Though his memories of wartorn Belgrade seem to reside in the unconscious of his work, Simic mostly wrote about love and every day. He was also totally obsessed with breasts. They come up a lot. I’ve included some of his more breast-centric poems below. They are also incredible love poems that contain that essential balance between the abject and sensual. And as I’ve said before, all good love poems do.

Charles Simic on his process:

Writing in her second language, Yifei Glass aspires to make poems that fly low to the ground. Her spirit animal is cake — sometimes a half-cat, half-snake creature, sometimes a sweet baked dessert. Glass lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Follow Yifei on Instagram

Boy

by Yifei Glass

Boy does not curse.

But when he does—

i.e., I fucking love your breasts!

O boy, is it done so thrillingly.

Florida Alligator Love

by Yifei Glass



I do not

know

if she is

a good lawyer.

I just

know

that she always kept

the bathroom floor

dry,



when

her boyfriends

were

old.