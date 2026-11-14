Here’s a photo I found this week that I really enjoy. I absolutely LOVE the poem we’re publishing today from Adam Jon Miller!
We’re working on a new writing club and will announce it when it’s ready.
That’s it from me. Have a great weekend!
-Matt Starr
Hi, it’s Juliette. This week we have a poem from Adam Jon Miller titled “Tarazan Yell.” It immediately made me laugh. At first, I didn’t exactly know who and what to pair with this poem, which is all at once, strange, cinematic, horny, and biblical. In his Tarzan persona Miller’s speaker finds humor and syntactic momentum in his paired down version of speech.
Persona when done right should feel like an act of play. For writers, persona can even allow us to access repressed parts of ourselves. There’s also a little bit of Gertrude Stein in this poem, so I included an excerpt from Stein’s Lifting Belly, her most “erotic” work, in addition to Lucille Clifton’s “adam thinking” and “eve thinking” and Dorothea Lasky’s movie poem “A fierce and violent opening,” from her book The Shining. Finally, there’s a clip of Arliss Howard reading "She being brand new" by E.E. Cummings in the movie Plain Clothes because what’s better than an corny 80’s rom com that incorporates a poem about E.E. Cummings wanting to fuck a car?
Adam Jon Miller’s poems have appeared in The Louisville Review, Yalobusha Review, The William & Mary Review, OxMag, Luna Luna, Prime Number Magazine, and elsewhere. A selection of Adam’s work was translated into Chinese. He was nominated for a Pushcart Prize and is an Associate Poetry Editor at Thimble Literary Magazine.
Follow Adam on Instagram and Substack
The Tarzan Yell
by Adam Jon Miller
Tarzan call elephant. Tarzan like
Jane. Elephant trumpet. Jane love.
Moaning ensue. Tarzan—Jane. Jane—
Tarzan. Cheetah scratch. Jane rub
Tarzan up down-there. There snake.
Tarzan call elephant Love. Jane love—
He-man low IQ. But animal instinct
have. Cherub cheek. Hairy ball charm.
Look real good wear leaf. Look real good
wear no leaf. Watch Jane do Adam. Play
Eve. This not Bible. This Jungle (Baby).
Welcome. Watch Jane bounce on bed. (Blow)
leaf aft leaf aft leaf. Jane love, Jane lead.
Light! Action! Ah-ee-ah-ee-ah! No camera need.
Excerpt from Gertrude Stein’s Lifting Belly
A fierce and violent opening
By Dorothea Lasky
Blood is gushing everywhere
From the lips of the bear’s face
Out the elevators
The children’s eyes
When they are taken down by the ax
The whole hotel is overtaken with blood
You know I’ve started to think
You really shouldn’t say
Things you don’t mean
The way you gushed into me
And then that woman
Who seems so much older, and isn’t
Dear woman, I read your essay
That fate could have been me
Blood is gushing from between my legs
I can’t feel a thing
No really
I can’t feel a thing
When they propped me up
They said, oh, she’s so strong
But I am not
I cry too
I cried for you
You left me, always, in the rain
Dear love, you were so brave
The blood exploded within you
You were that whole hotel
Could have been us
I gushed
Out came the blue-green cream
“adam thinking” and “eve thinking”
By Lucille Clifton
“adam thinking”
she
stolen from my bone
is it any wonder
i hunger to tunnel back
inside desperate
to reconnect the rib and clay
and to be whole again
some need is in me
struggling to roar through my
mouth into a name
this creation is so fierce
i would rather have been born
——————
“eve thinking”
it is wild country here
brothers and sisters coupling
claw and wing
groping one another
i wait
while the clay two-foot
rumbles in his chest
searching for language to
call me
but he is slow
tonight as he sleeps
i will whisper into his mouth
our names
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Such a treat and thank you for including Lucille Clifton, whom I adore. In the first photo, is it just the books that are used? Either way it would make a good writing prompt.
I'm SO grateful. Love what you guys are doing. To be included means so much, puts a little spring into my step.