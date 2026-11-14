The Dream Baby Press Substack

The Dream Baby Press Substack

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GMB's avatar
GMB
9h

Such a treat and thank you for including Lucille Clifton, whom I adore. In the first photo, is it just the books that are used? Either way it would make a good writing prompt.

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Adam Jon Miller's avatar
Adam Jon Miller
7h

I'm SO grateful. Love what you guys are doing. To be included means so much, puts a little spring into my step.

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