Here’s a photo I found this week that I really enjoy. I absolutely LOVE the poem we’re publishing today from Adam Jon Miller!

We’re working on a new writing club and will announce it when it’s ready.

That’s it from me. Have a great weekend!

-Matt Starr

Hi, it’s Juliette. This week we have a poem from Adam Jon Miller titled “Tarazan Yell.” It immediately made me laugh. At first, I didn’t exactly know who and what to pair with this poem, which is all at once, strange, cinematic, horny, and biblical. In his Tarzan persona Miller’s speaker finds humor and syntactic momentum in his paired down version of speech.

Persona when done right should feel like an act of play. For writers, persona can even allow us to access repressed parts of ourselves. There’s also a little bit of Gertrude Stein in this poem, so I included an excerpt from Stein’s Lifting Belly, her most “erotic” work, in addition to Lucille Clifton’s “adam thinking” and “eve thinking” and Dorothea Lasky’s movie poem “A fierce and violent opening,” from her book The Shining. Finally, there’s a clip of Arliss Howard reading "She being brand new" by E.E. Cummings in the movie Plain Clothes because what’s better than an corny 80’s rom com that incorporates a poem about E.E. Cummings wanting to fuck a car?

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Adam Jon Miller’s poems have appeared in The Louisville Review, Yalobusha Review, The William & Mary Review, OxMag, Luna Luna, Prime Number Magazine, and elsewhere. A selection of Adam’s work was translated into Chinese. He was nominated for a Pushcart Prize and is an Associate Poetry Editor at Thimble Literary Magazine.

Follow Adam on Instagram and Substack

The Tarzan Yell

by Adam Jon Miller

Tarzan call elephant. Tarzan like

Jane. Elephant trumpet. Jane love.

Moaning ensue. Tarzan—Jane. Jane—

Tarzan. Cheetah scratch. Jane rub

Tarzan up down-there. There snake.

Tarzan call elephant Love. Jane love—

He-man low IQ. But animal instinct

have. Cherub cheek. Hairy ball charm.

Look real good wear leaf. Look real good

wear no leaf. Watch Jane do Adam. Play

Eve. This not Bible. This Jungle (Baby).

Welcome. Watch Jane bounce on bed. (Blow)

leaf aft leaf aft leaf. Jane love, Jane lead.

Light! Action! Ah-ee-ah-ee-ah! No camera need.

Excerpt from Gertrude Stein’s Lifting Belly

A fierce and violent opening

By Dorothea Lasky

Blood is gushing everywhere

From the lips of the bear’s face

Out the elevators

The children’s eyes

When they are taken down by the ax

The whole hotel is overtaken with blood

You know I’ve started to think

You really shouldn’t say

Things you don’t mean

The way you gushed into me

And then that woman

Who seems so much older, and isn’t

Dear woman, I read your essay

That fate could have been me

Blood is gushing from between my legs

I can’t feel a thing

No really

I can’t feel a thing



When they propped me up

They said, oh, she’s so strong

But I am not

I cry too

I cried for you

You left me, always, in the rain



Dear love, you were so brave

The blood exploded within you

You were that whole hotel

Could have been us

I gushed

Out came the blue-green cream

“adam thinking” and “eve thinking”

By Lucille Clifton

“adam thinking”

she

stolen from my bone

is it any wonder

i hunger to tunnel back

inside desperate

to reconnect the rib and clay

and to be whole again

some need is in me

struggling to roar through my

mouth into a name

this creation is so fierce

i would rather have been born

——————

“eve thinking”

it is wild country here

brothers and sisters coupling

claw and wing

groping one another

i wait

while the clay two-foot

rumbles in his chest

searching for language to

call me

but he is slow

tonight as he sleeps

i will whisper into his mouth

our names