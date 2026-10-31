Happy Halloween!!! It’s the most fun day of the year. I saw a Velvet Underground, Muppets and Screaming Jay Hawkins cover band last night. I love a holiday that prioritizes weird and fun and being yourself. What’s more important than that??

My costume got lost in the mail so I dressed as me from the 90s attending a WWF pay-per-view event.

I put together a little Halloween goodie bag of some of my favorite treats below in addition to our Saturday Morning Poetry Dispatch.

Send us your favorite Halloween themed poems or if you write one today, send that too!

Happy Halloween!!!

-Matt Starr

A poem by Leonard Cohen

William S. Burroughs on Halloween

Halloween music

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Hi, it’s Juliette. Happy Saturday and happy Halloween!! This week, we have two poems by Hallie Elizabeth Newton: “Miami Now (two tankas)” and “Rob’s Closet.” In them, Hallie finds what is surreal in the ordinary and what is sensual in the domestic. Her work is voicey, and there is humor and irony, but also in “Rob’s Closet,” a very unironic sense of the sublime.

To me, Hallie’s poems live in the lineage of second-wave New York School women poets like Alice Notley and Bernadette Mayer and their more recent successors. I’ve included a poem from Alice Notley’s Early Works, Bernadette Mayer’s “Tomorrow,” and “Solstice Poem,” from Ariana Reines’s A Sand Book.

Hallie Elizabeth Newton received her MFA in Creative Writing from NYU. Her novel AGNES LIVES! is out now. She lives in New York.

Rob’s Closet

by Hallie Elizabeth Newton

cotton suede ChapStick silk neckties business cards thrift store cashmere sweaters cigar smell a woman’s Rolex hair strands caught on the bramble of a wool blazer from a sister’s wedding stains of coffee stains of sweat on the shirt hangers empty from what he was buried in a box of sex stuff mother of pearl money clip paperbacks hardcovers snakeskin boots stranger’s belt buckle reversible fur coat with holes but still soft as when a stripper touches her nipple to your nose.

Miami Now (two tankas)

by Hallie Elizabeth Newton

The botox lady

i found here is amazing

around 450

Got her thru my colorist

it’s 1k in NYC

Girlfriend flies on Blade

to the Hamptons. That’s the net.

How she allocates.

I’m like good for you but no.

Why do that when I have kids?

Bernadette Mayer’s “Tomorrow”

“Poem” by Alice Notley

“SOLSTICE POEM” by Ariana Reines