Hi guys, It’s Juliette. Ariana Reines is an award-winning poet, Obie-winning playwright, performing artist, and translator. Ariana is someone who has always commanded my attention, online, on the page, in life. We first met when I interviewed her about two years ago. This week we are so lucky to publish a new poem from Ariana. I’ve also included some snippets from Ariana’s books and some readings/talks.

I first discovered Ariana’s writing during the pandemic via A Sand Book. It’s one of the few books that truly captures the years leading up to that era. Ariana is a medium of our times, the way her New York School foremothers were mediums of theirs. Often it seems the page or the poem itself is merely a container for her current of language.

Ariana’s writing draws upon the ancient world, but unlike many writers obsessed with the ancient world, she does not hide herself there. Rather, she is committed unflinchingly to the simultaneity of the present and the past. She does not turn away from the commingling of the abject and the sublime. And it’s this commingling that gives her work it’s erotic edge. If I feel disoriented when reading an Ariana Reines poem, I find it is only because the work brings me closer to our reality, our present state of disorientation. She is always attuned to human suffering and deals in a history of psychosis, both personal and global.

In “I DON’T,” the speaker rejects God for a false idol, a woman doomed to eternal analysis, likely online analysis. What brings us to poetry, or she calls it “the bleeding/Edge of literature”? God, if I know. “I DON’T” is dedicated to “the millions of people/Who do not need it, who will never read it.” The speaker knows, as we all know, that poetry is so often an experience of the failure of language.

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I DON’T

Want God I want

To be scammed and sold to

And stay here trapped forever analyzing

This woman with you: will she ever be worthy

Of our trust, which we both know (trust)

No longer matters.

Only our fascination matters.

Sincerity gets boring

The straight path on a curving

Earth. I so seldom

Watch movies anymore. I

Entertain myself with constant

Self-deception. Ingenuity,

Ingenuousness, an ingénue

No longer

Not a beginner

Veteran status

And filling gradually

With great hate and loathing

I am a sac crowding out the still

Small voice within

The magic of inner promptings

I do not want to know freedom

Among falling leaves or the birds

Who know everything

About us. I am content

To view the sun through my cage. In Vienna

I bought a matcha in an electronics

Store that also inexplicably sold

Whole figs, dried and vacuum-

Sealed, by the kilogram.

I have forgotten who I am.

I lost track of who I wanted

To be. It got lonely pursuing

Her. I have hidden

Myself among a well-adjusted

Broken family. To be frank

The way you write poetry

Almost makes me hate the institution

What even is this

Vocation, the bleeding

Edge of literature? I would like

To dedicate this to the millions of people

Who do not need it, who will never read it

Whose blood leaps naturally

Thru their bodies like sap

Nectar, lions, gazelles, whose roots

Fasten them to earth unneurotically.

This is for those living

Beings who do not need to be

Answered by words in the aching

Way I still can’t understand the source of,

Words for cutting, words for cruelty

Words for dividing mind from body

Words for shaping the soul, and the roses

Had the look of flowers

That are looked at quoth

The master. I don’t want

To rejoin my culture. Earth

Must reconceal her wisdom from us

Starting now. The planet rolls

Away with us on it.

The Great Mother

Withdraws her dripping breast.

Nettspend with Reines’ book Wave of Blood

From Reine’s Coeur de Lion:

From The Cow:

From A Sand Book:

From Wave of Blood:

From The Rose:

Have a great Saturday!