Hi guys, It’s Juliette. Ariana Reines is an award-winning poet, Obie-winning playwright, performing artist, and translator. Ariana is someone who has always commanded my attention, online, on the page, in life. We first met when I interviewed her about two years ago. This week we are so lucky to publish a new poem from Ariana. I’ve also included some snippets from Ariana’s books and some readings/talks.
I first discovered Ariana’s writing during the pandemic via A Sand Book. It’s one of the few books that truly captures the years leading up to that era. Ariana is a medium of our times, the way her New York School foremothers were mediums of theirs. Often it seems the page or the poem itself is merely a container for her current of language.
Ariana’s writing draws upon the ancient world, but unlike many writers obsessed with the ancient world, she does not hide herself there. Rather, she is committed unflinchingly to the simultaneity of the present and the past. She does not turn away from the commingling of the abject and the sublime. And it’s this commingling that gives her work it’s erotic edge. If I feel disoriented when reading an Ariana Reines poem, I find it is only because the work brings me closer to our reality, our present state of disorientation. She is always attuned to human suffering and deals in a history of psychosis, both personal and global.
In “I DON’T,” the speaker rejects God for a false idol, a woman doomed to eternal analysis, likely online analysis. What brings us to poetry, or she calls it “the bleeding/Edge of literature”? God, if I know. “I DON’T” is dedicated to “the millions of people/Who do not need it, who will never read it.” The speaker knows, as we all know, that poetry is so often an experience of the failure of language.
Follow Ariana Reines on Instagram and Substack
I DON’T
Want God I want
To be scammed and sold to
And stay here trapped forever analyzing
This woman with you: will she ever be worthy
Of our trust, which we both know (trust)
No longer matters.
Only our fascination matters.
Sincerity gets boring
The straight path on a curving
Earth. I so seldom
Watch movies anymore. I
Entertain myself with constant
Self-deception. Ingenuity,
Ingenuousness, an ingénue
No longer
Not a beginner
Veteran status
And filling gradually
With great hate and loathing
I am a sac crowding out the still
Small voice within
The magic of inner promptings
I do not want to know freedom
Among falling leaves or the birds
Who know everything
About us. I am content
To view the sun through my cage. In Vienna
I bought a matcha in an electronics
Store that also inexplicably sold
Whole figs, dried and vacuum-
Sealed, by the kilogram.
I have forgotten who I am.
I lost track of who I wanted
To be. It got lonely pursuing
Her. I have hidden
Myself among a well-adjusted
Broken family. To be frank
The way you write poetry
Almost makes me hate the institution
What even is this
Vocation, the bleeding
Edge of literature? I would like
To dedicate this to the millions of people
Who do not need it, who will never read it
Whose blood leaps naturally
Thru their bodies like sap
Nectar, lions, gazelles, whose roots
Fasten them to earth unneurotically.
This is for those living
Beings who do not need to be
Answered by words in the aching
Way I still can’t understand the source of,
Words for cutting, words for cruelty
Words for dividing mind from body
Words for shaping the soul, and the roses
Had the look of flowers
That are looked at quoth
The master. I don’t want
To rejoin my culture. Earth
Must reconceal her wisdom from us
Starting now. The planet rolls
Away with us on it.
The Great Mother
Withdraws her dripping breast.
Nettspend with Reines’ book Wave of Blood
From Reine’s Coeur de Lion:
From The Cow:
From A Sand Book:
From Wave of Blood:
From The Rose:
Have a great Saturday!
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