I met Brontez 6 years ago when I saw his book Johnny Would You Love Me If My Dick Were Bigger on a shelf at Housing Works in New York. I immediately gravitated toward it. The cover was simple and gorgeous. Red lettering on a white background with a parental advisory stamp. It looked like a poem and a piece of art at the same time.

I was enamored and needed to know what genius made this book. That genius was Brontez Purnell. I tracked him down and realized he was so much more than just a writer. He was a musician, filmmaker, choreographer, dancer, poet zine maker, and artist in every sense of the word.

I was a director of a Lower East Side gallery at the time and asked if he wanted to do his first solo show with us. I took him out to lunch and he said “Lets party.” That’s Brontez’s attitude toward most things which is partially why he’s such a good artist. He’s down to fuck it up and try new things.

6 years later and now he’s family. I’m not alone in considering Brontez one of my favorite artists and writers. He’s beloved by many. He sees the world with a deeply angelical and critically pure eye.

I highly recommend exploring the Brontez Purnell universe. Check out 100 Boyfriends, Johnny Would You Love Me If My Dick Was Bigger and listen to his band The Young Lovers.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Starr

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Brontez Purnell is the author of 7 books, including 100 Boyfriends which won the 2022 Lambda Literary Award in Gay Fiction and was long-listed for the 2022 Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award and the 2021 Brooklyn Public Library Literary Prize, and was named an Editors’ Choice by The New York Times Book Review.

Brontez is also the front man for the band the Younger Lovers and a renowned performance artist and zine-maker. He holds an MFA in Art from the University of California in Berkeley. He was born in Triana, Alabama and has lived and made art in Oakland, California for two decades.

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Hi, it’s Juliette. This week we have a brand new poem from writer, musician, dancer, filmmaker, and performance artist, Brontez Purnell. Brontez is currently doing The Eve Babitz Writing Fellowship at The Huntington Library. A million girls would kill.

Brontez is a long-time friend of Dream Baby, and personally, I am a long-time fan. When I was in college, I found his acclaimed book 100 Boyfriends in a free library in a parking lot in Stonington, Connecticut. At the time, I was in the middle of a long grueling car ride with my family. I spent the rest of the car ride reading about raw sex and growing increasingly carsick, but I couldn’t stop. To this day, I still wonder how 100 Boyfriends ended up in Stonington, Connecticut.

Brontez hails from Alabama and is based in Oakland. In addition to 100 Boyfriends, his publications include, The Cruising Diaries (2014), Johnny Would You Love Me if My Dick Were Bigger (2015), Since I Laid My Burden Down (2017), and Ten Bridges I’ve Burnt (2024).

Re-reading Brontez’s work had me thinking about the West Coast, pre-tech San Francisco, punk, frustration, conversational lyric poetry, and the mythical fantasy of the unattainable hyper-masculine man that gay men and women continue to yearn for. And I guess straight men now via looksmaxxing, but that’s another story. The Brontez poem we’re publishing today is actually a relinquishing of a lot of the above.

I decided to pair Brontez with two legendary poets who are pretty under-read, one being my favorite sad gay poet of the San Francisco Renaissance, Jack Spicer, and the other being “The Unofficial Poet Laureate of Los Angeles,” Wanda Coleman.

Brontez also kindly sent us some poems from his second book Johnny Would You Love Me if My Dick Were Bigger and a brilliant poem he wrote in 9th grade titled “duel.”

A video message from Brontez reading his poem ALIVE INSIDE (SELF SÉANCE)

ALIVE INSIDE (SELF SÉANCE)

Today

I went through

The Octavia Butler archives

Touched her hand writing

Original texts

It all felt very biblical

I never thought about it

Library is short hand

For living graveyard

And I on a short term fellowship

Temporary guardian

Of

The gates

31 days, of spying on the lives of dead people

I am a monk now

31 days

No sex

No drugs

No rock and roll

My British girlfriend even got worried

“No pleasure it sounds!

But dear god, Brontez what is left of you then”

And I say

Me

Me

I

I am the thing that is left

A poem Brontez wrote in 9th grade

“duel”

Duel- im two and im one

The STRONGEST one

Duel

You will not win this one

I’m two if I’m one

A few select poems from Johnny Would You Love Me If My Dick Was Bigger

Poem by Jack Spicer

Poem by Jack Spicer

Poem by Wanda Coleman

Poem by Wanda Coleman

“Wanda Why Aren’t You Dead” recording: