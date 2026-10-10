Hi guys,

Hope you had a nice week. We’re doing something a little different this week. In honor of Anne Carson winning the Nobel Prize in literature, I asked Juliette to put a little dedication together for her.

I’m obsessed with her phone call with the Nobel Prize committee after learning she won. It perfectly sums her up. Here’s to Anne, here’s to poetry! Have a great weekend!

"God’s List of Liquids" by Anne Carson from her book Glass, Irony and God

Hi, it’s Juliette. What more can one even say about our 2026 Nobel Prize laureate, Anne Carson? She has never seemed to have any desire to make contact with our contemporary world, and here she is, and here her work is, very much a part of it. I mean, her most recent publication was a little over 1,200 words on “​​On Rosalía” for the London Review of Books.

Anne Carson with boxing gloves

When I was a freshman in liberal arts college, my chic lesbian classics professor introduced us to If Not, Winter in a freshman seminar class that was, I kid you not, called “Sex and Gender in Ancient Greece.” Carson made Sappho her own, and this blew our young minds. That same professor also told us about getting high before visiting the replica of the Parthenon.

If Not, Winter probably isn’t even the best place to start with Carson. Her fragmented novel in verse, Autobiography of Red, is seen as her most accessible work. It reframes the myth of Geryon and Herakles as an angsty gay love story, where Geryon is young and miserable and winged and red, and Herakles is beautiful and older and allusive.

I also have a special place in my heart for The Beauty of the Husband, which Carson dedicates to Keats and his general surrender to beauty. I would recommend it to anyone who’s ever had a husband of any kind. Carson’s speaker goes toe-to-toe with her ex-husband in a series of “tangos,” a form she invented, as a tango like a marriage must be danced until the end.

Carson’s Decreation is one of the reasons why I began to seriously study poetry. The title essay examines three of the great female mystics, so to speak. It is about love and the self and desire and God. I could go on and on, but just read some of the quotes below.

I finally met Anne Carson in 2024 while I was doing my MFA at NYU. I went to a reading she did to promote Wrong Norma, which is a bit of a patchwork book, containing unlinked works. The dark room in the back of Dia Chelsea had a charged, mineral quality. There was a lot of Issey Miyake in the crowd. Minutes in, everyone was laughing. After the reading, I went to get my book signed. I felt unusually shy. I had no idea what to say. For some reason, I felt like I had to whisper. “I heard you’re doing an event at NYU soon?” I whispered to Carson. She looked up at me with her big blue eyes. “Oh,” she said, “No.”

More Anne Carson:

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/48636/the-glass-essay

https://voca.arizona.edu/reading/anne-carson-february-21-2001

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Thanks for reading! Have a great weekend!

-Matt Starr