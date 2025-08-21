THURSTON MOORE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things the Sonic Youth Co-founder Loves and Hates
Dream Baby Press asked Thurston Moore for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Thurston Moore is a singer, songwriter and one of the founding members of Sonic Youth. Rolling Stone named him one of the greatest guitarists of all time. His recent memoir Sonic Life recounts his New York No Wave days, and he continues to champion new generations with The Daydream Library Series record label. Moore's latest critically acclaimed album Flow Critical Lucidity is out now.
THINGS THURSTON MOORE LOVES:
Puppy cuddles from our mascots - “APOLLO”, one of our two Frisian Stabijihouns…
And from his brother from the same puppy litter “VINKENOOG” who is named after our favorite Dutch poet.
Coco’s Poetry: My daughter Coco occasionally posts her poetry on social media. It feels like sunlight beaming out of the phone when we read her poetry.
Zazie’s voice: And I also feel that way about Eva’s sixteen year old daughter Zazie’s voice. She sings like an angel and we are blessed with being able to hear her sing to herself or at her school concerts. ‘Zazie’ is a nickname, her given name is Isabel and her younger brother is Julian.
Julian: Eva’s son who also goes by ‘Jules’ and is my favourite person to go to basketball games with. Neither Jules or I are especially sporty, however we enjoyed doing such things together, also attending our first Arsenal football match together was a cultural learning experience. Jules is also into very cool interactive storytelling activities (i.e. videogames) and Japanese manga. We love Minecraft, obviously. Jules also introduced us to a stylish Japanese series called ‘Spy Vs. Family’ when he was younger, which we highly recommend.
A memoir that I recently loved so much I read the entire book aloud to Eva, was Neneh Cherry’s autobiography ‘A Thousand Threads: A Memoir’, and Neneh’s memories & life stories brought us both to tears in so many unexpected and moving moments. Neneh’s memories and her voice has the strength and spirituality to uphold her family’s legacies with ecstatic joy.
In contemporary fiction Eva loved Katherine Faw’s last novel ‘Ultraluminous’ and I am reading it now and enjoying it immensely.
We’re both soaking up this recent book by J Hoberman called ‘Everything is Now: The 1960s New York Avant Garde – Primal Happenings, Underground Movies, Radical Pop’. It would’ve been impossible not to read cover to cover with that subtitle.
Turned Out A Punk, the podcast of Damian Abraham, the singer from Canadian power punk band Fxxxed Up. Damian goes deep diving into all aspects of punk rock history interviewing everyone from Beth Ditto to Jah Wobble to Devon Ross to Lou Barlow. He’s closing in on 700 shows so you better start catching up.
Soundohm is one of the best curated distribution sites for records, CDs, tapes, books and magazines dealing with experimental music in all its subgenres of drone, noise, ambient, contemporary classical, avant-garde jazz, sound art, minimalism, and that which is entirely uncategorizable. They’re based out of Milano, Italy which has a profound history of experimental art and music and are constantly keeping their ears to the new as well as reissued pulses of true underground arcana.
Greta Thunberg continues to fight the good fight and is as shining a representative for humanitarianism as we could pray for. Her bringing attention to the very real crisis of Climate Change (read: disaster) and her recent high-profile journey across the waters to bring food and health supplies to Palestinian victims caught in the hell of Israel’s non-stop genocide are the actions of a young saint.
Beat Scene Magazine has been publishing forensic studies of the writers and literature of the Beat Generation for close to thirty years. Their 113th issue has just been published with analysis of Kerouac’s relationship to Robert Creeley, Carolyn Cassady’s take on the legacy of her “On The Road” parents Neal and Carolyn Cassady, and reviews of every new book, film, or recording having to do with the Beat canon. An unstoppable story.
Justin Jones who serves in the Nashville, Tennessee House of Representatives as an articulate and highly intelligent and intellectual Democrat standing up to the old school bully boy tactics of KKK politicians empowered in our local governments. He famously led a gun control protest on the House floor and received an expulsion only to be reinstated after the good people of Tennessee fought for him to continue his courageous battle against the Klan members who still infiltrate state legislature.
Coral Morphologic – Miami-based marine-biologists-artists have been making art, clothes and music inspired by their laboratories of cosmic coral.
Random, but this summer my partner has been prancing around the house, the pond, the river and the sea in the sweetest and most coquettishly cute new bikinis designed by a British label called nounou. We love this designer.
We released a 7-inch by Las Nubes – this bi-lingual grrl band who rock our socks off.
Seafoam Walls – Jayan Bertrand invented his own genre of music he calls Caribbean Jazz-Gaze and it’s so dreamy.
Devon Ross – There’s nothing cooler than watching Devon properly shred. Her debut EP ‘Oxford Gardens’ is on repeat.
Schande – London trio Schande (whose name translates to ‘shame’ in German) is led by Californian Jennifer Chochinov who has been on the DIY scene here in London a while and their debut LP ‘Once Around’ just came out in September.
Big Joanie – British, black & beautiful, feminist punks Big Joanie are the reason why we started our label Daydream Library Series, we saw them play and started our record label the very next day. Start with their debut LP ‘Sistahs’, then their sophomore release ‘Back Home’ we co-released with Kill RockStars, and check them out live on September 13 in London as they’re supporting Thurston Moore Group at OSLO in Hackney and rumour has it they’re going to play new tunes.
THINGS THURSTON MOORE HATES:
Borders, Flags, Passports, Visas and every other thing that keeps us apart. These particular aspects of a bureaucratic foreign life are annoying enough to hate paperwork in a land you mostly love. I feel especially sad because communitarians are suffering in need of asylum or dealing with the attacks of ICE agents in the US.
Censorship and book-banning are Nazi tactics which are dismal, hateful and an embarrassing part of our planet’s history.
Plastics.
Cars, Traffic & Airplanes. For some reason all of these things go together. We try to avoid them all.
Gasoline, petroleum & pollution.
War and warmongering adults lying to each other about why wars are taking place.
Artillery. Weapon-makers. Guns.
Drug dealers and enablers who suck the blood of others
Drug addicts and drunk people are such boring nuisances
Fake feminists and haters-hating.
Joggers and the spritzing jogger sweat they spray on those of us who are simply walking, usually on sidewalks, dog runs, basically Earth. Jogger tracks and trails exist, yes? Please do not leave those tracks and trails and cross into normal people zones and spray us with your gnarly jogger sweat, it is super gross. Thank you.
The Tesla Cybertruck because it looks like the automobile manifestation of the Eye of Providence, the same eye on the dollar bill alluding to the secret society of evil that has been slowly developing humanoid creatures of supreme evil – such as the one who invented this monstrosity.
Carpeted stages in rock clubs. Come on! We need the resonance of old wood under our Doc Martens to really feel the buzzing and humming of our love songs as they resonate forward into our exchange with the audience. Carpets deaden it, they suck up the sound, they suck. No carpets on stages!
People who ask lots of questions before ten in the morning. Only coffee is welcome before ten in the morning. Coffee doesn’t ask questions.
Seedless watermelon. This is a mutant in a very bad mutant way. There are good mutants (The New Mutants were cool.) But seedless watermelon is hands down a bad mutant. The seeds of the watermelon are entirely integral to the true experience of enjoying this most delicious and nutritious of fruits specifically as they allow the watermelon eaters to spit them either at each other or back onto the earth where more SEEDED watermelons can sprout.
Fur. Wearing fur is a deviant crime. You might as well dress yourself in the skin of your dead grandmother.
Nipples on water bottles. Call me macho but I prefer unscrewing the cap and gulping the H20 down my parched gullet as opposed to having to suck on some plastic nipple as if I’m some thirsty little lamb cub chomping at my ewe momma’s teat.
19. 20. We’re not natural haters and don’t contemplate that expression and in actual fact have run out of things to hate…!