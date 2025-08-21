Dream Baby Press asked Thurston Moore for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Thurston Moore is a singer, songwriter and one of the founding members of Sonic Youth. Rolling Stone named him one of the greatest guitarists of all time. His recent memoir Sonic Life recounts his New York No Wave days, and he continues to champion new generations with The Daydream Library Series record label. Moore's latest critically acclaimed album Flow Critical Lucidity is out now.

Follow Thurston Moore on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

Puppy cuddles from our mascots - “APOLLO”, one of our two Frisian Stabijihouns…

And from his brother from the same puppy litter “VINKENOOG” who is named after our favorite Dutch poet.

Coco’s Poetry: My daughter Coco occasionally posts her poetry on social media. It feels like sunlight beaming out of the phone when we read her poetry.

Zazie’s voice: And I also feel that way about Eva’s sixteen year old daughter Zazie’s voice. She sings like an angel and we are blessed with being able to hear her sing to herself or at her school concerts. ‘Zazie’ is a nickname, her given name is Isabel and her younger brother is Julian.

Julian: Eva’s son who also goes by ‘Jules’ and is my favourite person to go to basketball games with. Neither Jules or I are especially sporty, however we enjoyed doing such things together, also attending our first Arsenal football match together was a cultural learning experience. Jules is also into very cool interactive storytelling activities (i.e. videogames) and Japanese manga. We love Minecraft, obviously. Jules also introduced us to a stylish Japanese series called ‘Spy Vs. Family’ when he was younger, which we highly recommend.

A memoir that I recently loved so much I read the entire book aloud to Eva, was Neneh Cherry’s autobiography ‘A Thousand Threads: A Memoir’, and Neneh’s memories & life stories brought us both to tears in so many unexpected and moving moments. Neneh’s memories and her voice has the strength and spirituality to uphold her family’s legacies with ecstatic joy.

In contemporary fiction Eva loved Katherine Faw’s last novel ‘Ultraluminous’ and I am reading it now and enjoying it immensely.

We’re both soaking up this recent book by J Hoberman called ‘Everything is Now: The 1960s New York Avant Garde – Primal Happenings, Underground Movies, Radical Pop’. It would’ve been impossible not to read cover to cover with that subtitle.

Turned Out A Punk, the podcast of Damian Abraham, the singer from Canadian power punk band Fxxxed Up. Damian goes deep diving into all aspects of punk rock history interviewing everyone from Beth Ditto to Jah Wobble to Devon Ross to Lou Barlow. He’s closing in on 700 shows so you better start catching up.

Soundohm is one of the best curated distribution sites for records, CDs, tapes, books and magazines dealing with experimental music in all its subgenres of drone, noise, ambient, contemporary classical, avant-garde jazz, sound art, minimalism, and that which is entirely uncategorizable. They’re based out of Milano, Italy which has a profound history of experimental art and music and are constantly keeping their ears to the new as well as reissued pulses of true underground arcana.

Greta Thunberg continues to fight the good fight and is as shining a representative for humanitarianism as we could pray for. Her bringing attention to the very real crisis of Climate Change (read: disaster) and her recent high-profile journey across the waters to bring food and health supplies to Palestinian victims caught in the hell of Israel’s non-stop genocide are the actions of a young saint.

Beat Scene Magazine has been publishing forensic studies of the writers and literature of the Beat Generation for close to thirty years. Their 113th issue has just been published with analysis of Kerouac’s relationship to Robert Creeley, Carolyn Cassady’s take on the legacy of her “On The Road” parents Neal and Carolyn Cassady, and reviews of every new book, film, or recording having to do with the Beat canon. An unstoppable story.

Justin Jones who serves in the Nashville, Tennessee House of Representatives as an articulate and highly intelligent and intellectual Democrat standing up to the old school bully boy tactics of KKK politicians empowered in our local governments. He famously led a gun control protest on the House floor and received an expulsion only to be reinstated after the good people of Tennessee fought for him to continue his courageous battle against the Klan members who still infiltrate state legislature.

Coral Morphologic – Miami-based marine-biologists-artists have been making art, clothes and music inspired by their laboratories of cosmic coral.

Random, but this summer my partner has been prancing around the house, the pond, the river and the sea in the sweetest and most coquettishly cute new bikinis designed by a British label called nounou. We love this designer.

We released a 7-inch by Las Nubes – this bi-lingual grrl band who rock our socks off.

Seafoam Walls – Jayan Bertrand invented his own genre of music he calls Caribbean Jazz-Gaze and it’s so dreamy.

Devon Ross – There’s nothing cooler than watching Devon properly shred. Her debut EP ‘Oxford Gardens’ is on repeat.

Schande – London trio Schande (whose name translates to ‘shame’ in German) is led by Californian Jennifer Chochinov who has been on the DIY scene here in London a while and their debut LP ‘Once Around’ just came out in September.