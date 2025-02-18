Dream Baby Press asked Tim Heidecker for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Tim Heidecker is a comedian, writer and musician. He is currently on tour with his band, The Very Good Band, and is known for his show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Turning my kids onto The 3 Stooges

My daughter telling me her latest riddles and jokes she heard at school

The Atlantic Ocean off the coast of anywhere in the USA in late summer

NY Times Crossword/Connections/Strands/Spelling Bee (no wordle for me)

My Ten plus year totally stupid, disgusting and abusive text threads with Gregg Turkington and Mark Proksch

Playing music with my band, The Very Good Band

From the Oasthouse - from Alan Partridge

When my children are drawing together

Half a pastrami on rye with a bowl of matzo ball soup

A Dodgers Game on a Tuesday night - Particualry a game in the middle of the summer with not much at stake

My Neighbor’s Electric Leaf blower which sounds like a dentist’s drill in our house

My glasses getting smudgy after 1 second of exposure to anything

Small talk at the dentist

The stretch of LA that takes you from The 2 to the 101 - Technically Glendale Blvd

Online Gambling’s infection of professional sports

The sound quality of airplane speakers

Chewing slurping, coughing sounds

That I’m not a better guitar / piano player

Clickbait YouTube titles - See “so and so” get DESTROYED

People who email back and say “i’m on it” or “will circle back.” it’s not an emergency just do and get back to me when you can.

Out of office messages, when you’re just gone for the day or something. Again, not an emergency if it was i’ll call ya!

Almost every music choice and volume setting restaurants make

The traffic flow into the closest In-N-Out to my house. It’s very poorly managed and ends up, taking up a good block and a half of one lane.

Corporate Emails about Holidays and Tragedies

Tardiness

Heights - especially, bridges or hikes with steep drop offs. I suffer from the fear of the void.

That I’m allergic to Apples, Pears, Plums, Cherries - I’d love to eat them!

When I don’t get connections (the game)

Usually the drum sound at a rock club - it’s always too loud