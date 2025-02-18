TIM HEIDECKER'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Tim Heidecker Loves and Hates
asked Tim Heidecker for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Tim Heidecker is a comedian, writer and musician. He is currently on tour with his band, The Very Good Band, and is known for his show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
THINGS TIM HEIDECKER LOVES:
Long historical epics movies - like the David Lean sort
Peanut M&Ms
A Dodgers Game on a Tuesday night - Particualry a game in the middle of the summer with not much at stake
Beatles singalongs
Half a pastrami on rye with a bowl of matzo ball soup
When my children are drawing together
From the Oasthouse - from Alan Partridge
Playing music with my band, The Very Good Band
My Ten plus year totally stupid, disgusting and abusive text threads with Gregg Turkington and Mark Proksch
Emails with good news about work.
NY Times Crossword/Connections/Strands/Spelling Bee (no wordle for me)
The Atlantic Ocean off the coast of anywhere in the USA in late summer
In General? My Children
Falling Asleep to the TV
Laughing
My daughter telling me her latest riddles and jokes she heard at school
The San Ynez Valley
Turning my kids onto The 3 Stooges
THINGS TIM HEIDECKER HATES:
My Neighbor’s Electric Leaf blower which sounds like a dentist’s drill in our house
My glasses getting smudgy after 1 second of exposure to anything
Small talk at the dentist
The stretch of LA that takes you from The 2 to the 101 - Technically Glendale Blvd
Online Gambling’s infection of professional sports
The sound quality of airplane speakers
Chewing slurping, coughing sounds
That I’m not a better guitar / piano player
Clickbait YouTube titles - See “so and so” get DESTROYED
People who email back and say “i’m on it” or “will circle back.” it’s not an emergency just do and get back to me when you can.
Out of office messages, when you’re just gone for the day or something. Again, not an emergency if it was i’ll call ya!
Almost every music choice and volume setting restaurants make
The traffic flow into the closest In-N-Out to my house. It’s very poorly managed and ends up, taking up a good block and a half of one lane.
Corporate Emails about Holidays and Tragedies
Tardiness
Heights - especially, bridges or hikes with steep drop offs. I suffer from the fear of the void.
That I’m allergic to Apples, Pears, Plums, Cherries - I’d love to eat them!
When I don’t get connections (the game)
Usually the drum sound at a rock club - it’s always too loud
That all this will come to an end one day
