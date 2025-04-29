Dream Baby Press asked Tish Weinstock for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Tish Weinstock is a London-based fashion and beauty writer and consultant. She has worked at i-D, Dazed, and British Vogue, where she remains a contributing editor.

Last year, she released her first book about gothic style How To Be a Goth: Notes on Undead Style, which has been featured in New York Times, Vogue, and more.

THINGS TISH WEINSTOCK LOVES:

THINGS TISH WEINSTOCK HATES:

Chocolate and orange. When a favourite fragrance gets discontinued Parsnips. When my brain plays a series of worst possible outcomes on loop. Overhead lighting. Being told that everything I like is bad for me. Pee on the seat. Being codependent Being called Trish Bin juice, you know, when a bulging bin bag leaks its innards onto you. Other people’s children. Loose tea leaves. The fact that glass water bottles never come in 2 litres. Any kind of mousse. Queuing for things. People who don’t pick up their dog shit. Men who wear waistcoats. Being tired all the time Mince pies Anxiety black outs

