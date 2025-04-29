TISH WEINSTOCK'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Tish Weinstock Loves and Hates
asked Tish Weinstock for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Tish Weinstock is a London-based fashion and beauty writer and consultant. She has worked at i-D, Dazed, and British Vogue, where she remains a contributing editor.
Last year, she released her first book about gothic style How To Be a Goth: Notes on Undead Style, which has been featured in New York Times, Vogue, and more.
THINGS TISH WEINSTOCK LOVES:
Halloween.
Helmut Lang Eau de Parfum
Crying on planes
Extreme wellness, bc I’m sick *coughs*.
Morticia Addams. Legend, icon, diva, queen.
Venetian Grotto furniture.
My husband’s Sunday roasts.
Sleeping in a bunk bed with my kids.
Prawn cocktail crisps.
The smell of petrol.
The Marchesa Casati wearing a real live snake as a necklace to a dinner party.
When people cancel a plan you have no intention of following through with.
Baked Alaska.
A seasoned egg in broth. It feels perverse.
Decorating my home with ecclesiastical artifacts
Babybels
The beef carpaccio at the Bristol in Paris
Coupe Danemark
David Hicks interiors
THINGS TISH WEINSTOCK HATES:
Chocolate and orange.
When a favourite fragrance gets discontinued
Parsnips.
When my brain plays a series of worst possible outcomes on loop.
Overhead lighting.
Being told that everything I like is bad for me.
Pee on the seat.
Being codependent
Being called Trish
Bin juice, you know, when a bulging bin bag leaks its innards onto you.
Other people’s children.
Loose tea leaves.
The fact that glass water bottles never come in 2 litres.
Any kind of mousse.
Queuing for things.
People who don’t pick up their dog shit.
Men who wear waistcoats.
Being tired all the time
Mince pies
Anxiety black outs
