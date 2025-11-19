It is our esteemed honor to present a review of the 1997 classic TITANIC by Brontez Purnell.

Please enjoy!

For more brilliant writing from

, go subscribe to

too

-Matt Starr

Shit you probably didn’t know about the Titanic:

Somewhere in the next four decades it will completely “dissolve” or collapse completely. The iceberg that sunk the Titanic was formed roughly around the time of King Tut’s birth. The sinking of the Titanic held HUGE political implications for America. In short, America was competing with Britain for the lead in luxury ship industry. But the Titanic was also supposed to represent the “New World” concept of luxury- and challenged Old World European notions of class distinction. For instance, on the ship third class (i.e. “the poorest) passengers had Butter Toffee pudding as a dessert option EVERY night on the ship menu, mind you, Butter Toffee Pudding was something your average English person had maybe once or twice a year if ever. There was this underlying narrative that he sinking of the Titanic also held with it the poetic belief that the American system of destabilizing cast could come at a price.

Now with that all said, I think the thesis of this movie is that boys who don’t have money fuck better. She got dick down by Jack like one time and thought about that shit for 80 years.

Now I know what some of you are thinking, your like “But wait Brontez, her love of him is also tied intrinsically to like, this really fucked up historic event AND he technically died for her”- and yes I give reverence to all those plot points (I’m not THAT crass). But again I’m diverting to the class analysis of it all, cause a.) I feel like it and b.) it’s the analysis I’ve always say lacking in EVERY review of this movie ever.

The Titanic (as mentioned above) was this woefully failed class experiment BUT the only incubator where a scrub like jack, and tight wad ass rich girl were ever going rub elbows in any setting long enough to bone. This was the era where girls were only allowed to have arranged marriages, right? Like if we think about it Rose was probs the first straight girl in history to cruise trade on a boat and that’s fucking lit. He painted her like a French girl (pardon my French).

Anywho like, even in the ending where she throws that gagillion dollar diamond in the sea, I personally have always held that as a metaphor, of her saying “this was given to me by my fiancé who was really rich and I am certain had trash dick- I’m throwing this in the ocean in my 80 year protest of settling for trash dick”- or at least that’s what I surmised from all of that. Also, since it was 1911 did Jack and Rose use a condom? Could Jack afford condoms?

Beyond the noise of that though there is the B-plot of “Titanic” that has always haunted me since I first saw it- that being “none of this would have happened if all these people would have just stayed at home”