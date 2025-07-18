TONY HAWK'S LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Tony Hawk Loves and Hates
asked Tony Hawk for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates.
Tony Hawk is a professional skater and dad. He became the first person to land a “900” at the 1999 X Games and has collected 16 X Games medals, including 10 gold.
He founded Birdhouse skateboard company and fronts the bestselling Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series.
We posted Tony's list a few years ago but we weren't on Substack then and it's a great Love/Hate List so I wanted to share it again.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice weekend!
-Matt Starr
THINGS TONY HAWK LOVES:
Making my family laugh
Looking up restaurants in cities I’m traveling to
Absurdly expensive whiskeys (Strictly for the taste, of course)
Relearning tricks since my injury last year
That moment I smack coping on a clean Madonna. Get your mind out of the gutter; I’m talking about skateboarding
Surfing wave pools with our kids
Watching my daughter perform in theatre shows
Omakase at Matsuhisa
Getting reply texts from ANY of my children (if you have kids you know how rare it can be)
Breakfast at Atelier Manna
THINGS TONY HAWK HATES:
Bailing setup airs
Worrying about my kids as they emerge into adulthood
Bad - or even mediocre - Uni
Flight delays while returning home
My bladder at bedtime (and throughout the night)
Struggling to do proper tuck-knee inverts since my injury
Trying to be cordial to intoxicated skate fans
My frontside hand-plants
Worrying my wife when I obsess on new tricks or challenges
Any injury that requires a hospital visit
-Tony Hawk
