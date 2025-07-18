Dream Baby Press asked Tony Hawk for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates.

Tony Hawk is a professional skater and dad. He became the first person to land a “900” at the 1999 X Games and has collected 16 X Games medals, including 10 gold.

He founded Birdhouse skateboard company and fronts the bestselling Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series.

THINGS TONY HAWK LOVES:

Making my family laugh Looking up restaurants in cities I’m traveling to Absurdly expensive whiskeys (Strictly for the taste, of course) Relearning tricks since my injury last year That moment I smack coping on a clean Madonna. Get your mind out of the gutter; I’m talking about skateboarding Surfing wave pools with our kids Watching my daughter perform in theatre shows Omakase at Matsuhisa Getting reply texts from ANY of my children (if you have kids you know how rare it can be) Breakfast at Atelier Manna

THINGS TONY HAWK HATES:

Bailing setup airs Worrying about my kids as they emerge into adulthood Bad - or even mediocre - Uni Flight delays while returning home My bladder at bedtime (and throughout the night) Struggling to do proper tuck-knee inverts since my injury Trying to be cordial to intoxicated skate fans My frontside hand-plants Worrying my wife when I obsess on new tricks or challenges Any injury that requires a hospital visit

-Tony Hawk

