A Guggenheim Fellow and TIME100 Honoree, Tourmaline’s history-making book MARSHA is the first definitive biography of the revolutionary Black trans activist Marsha P. Johnson.
Tourmaline’s art is in the permanent collections of The Met, MoMA, Tate, and the Whitney. Tourmaline’s award-winning films — including the critically acclaimed Happy Birthday, Marsha! — have been widely recognized for their unique blend of historical narrative and speculative futurism.
Tourmaline lives in Miami with her partner Cameron and their cat Jean.
THINGS TOURMALINE LOVES:
Miss Majors' voicemail recording
The electric moment something on my vision board starts to come true
Rise of the Resistance at Disney Hollywood studios
The Coral Gables Library at golden hour
Career pivots that feel like plot twists and saying "yes" before you know the ending
Metal detecting with Cameron as an excuse to do trash pickups at the beach (and occasionally finding treasure)
Riis Beach in September
The Coconut Grove peacocks, saints walking among us
How Christopher Street feels like a portal
Getting back into theater
How much my cat Jean loves Florida
That one time an owl was in the mango tree in my backyard
Falling asleep to Laraaji
Kiyan Williams' statue of Marsha P Johnson at Whitney Biennial
Cleaning clutter and suddenly remembering who you really are
Theme park influencers on YouTube
Moving from a feeling of hopelessness to a feeling of rage
The flame thrower machines at Miami Heat games
God’s love
THINGS TOURMALINE HATES:
MTA not being free - remember when buses were free during COVID lockdown ?
Cold or overcooked McDonalds fries
Throwing trans people under the bus in order to appeal to a demographic that didn’t want you anyway
Soy milk in coffee
People who try to cap your dreams because they can’t imagine them
“Urgent” emails that could’ve been a loving telepathic message
Hotel rooms without bathrobes
Forgetting how magical you are (even for a minute)
The Acolyte not getting a second season
Everyone getting into your favorite LES candy shop so now there’s a rope line outside
Legends of Tomorrow ending on a cliff hanger
Medicaid coverage being slashed
When people talk down to cats— if you can’t recognize royalty in a feline, I already know you’d miss it in me
Swimsuits that don’t think trans bodies exist
When people act like dreaming isn’t a strategy
When I start chasing my outcomes because I forget I’m doing it all for the fun — but then remember mid-meltdown that joy was the plan all along
My electrical power at home going out weekly
Those movies with an all A-List cast that for whatever reason are really bad
Commercial breaks in streaming
Pretty much everything the government is doing right now
