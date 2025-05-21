Dream Baby Press asked Tourmaline for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

A Guggenheim Fellow and TIME100 Honoree, Tourmaline’s history-making book MARSHA is the first definitive biography of the revolutionary Black trans activist Marsha P. Johnson.

Tourmaline’s art is in the permanent collections of The Met, MoMA, Tate, and the Whitney. Tourmaline’s award-winning films — including the critically acclaimed Happy Birthday, Marsha! — have been widely recognized for their unique blend of historical narrative and speculative futurism.



Tourmaline lives in Miami with her partner Cameron and their cat Jean.

THINGS TOURMALINE LOVES:

Miss Majors' voicemail recording The electric moment something on my vision board starts to come true Rise of the Resistance at Disney Hollywood studios The Coral Gables Library at golden hour Career pivots that feel like plot twists and saying "yes" before you know the ending Metal detecting with Cameron as an excuse to do trash pickups at the beach (and occasionally finding treasure) Riis Beach in September The Coconut Grove peacocks, saints walking among us How Christopher Street feels like a portal Jay Toole’s West Village queer history tours Getting back into theater How much my cat Jean loves Florida That one time an owl was in the mango tree in my backyard Falling asleep to Laraaji Kiyan Williams' statue of Marsha P Johnson at Whitney Biennial Cleaning clutter and suddenly remembering who you really are Theme park influencers on YouTube Moving from a feeling of hopelessness to a feeling of rage The flame thrower machines at Miami Heat games God’s love

THINGS TOURMALINE HATES:

MTA not being free - remember when buses were free during COVID lockdown ? Cold or overcooked McDonalds fries Throwing trans people under the bus in order to appeal to a demographic that didn’t want you anyway Soy milk in coffee People who try to cap your dreams because they can’t imagine them “Urgent” emails that could’ve been a loving telepathic message Hotel rooms without bathrobes Forgetting how magical you are (even for a minute) The Acolyte not getting a second season Everyone getting into your favorite LES candy shop so now there’s a rope line outside Legends of Tomorrow ending on a cliff hanger Medicaid coverage being slashed When people talk down to cats— if you can’t recognize royalty in a feline, I already know you’d miss it in me Swimsuits that don’t think trans bodies exist When people act like dreaming isn’t a strategy When I start chasing my outcomes because I forget I’m doing it all for the fun — but then remember mid-meltdown that joy was the plan all along My electrical power at home going out weekly Those movies with an all A-List cast that for whatever reason are really bad Commercial breaks in streaming Pretty much everything the government is doing right now

