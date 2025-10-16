Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Thank you!

Dream Baby Press asked Traci Lords for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Traci Lords is an award-winning actor, best selling author, and double platinum recording artist. From John Waters’ Cry-Baby to Blade to the indie darling Excision, she’s a genre icon. TV fans know her from Melrose Place, Will & Grace, and Profiler. Her memoir Underneath It All, topped the NYT bestseller list, and her techno album 1000 Fires landed on the Billboard Dance Chart and was featured on the Mortal Kombat soundtrack. Recently 1000 Fires was reissued on vinyl. Lords’ continues to break boundaries across film, television, and music.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Traci’s 3 favorite films, books and restaurants.

Follow Traci Lords on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS TRACI LORDS LOVES:

The way John Waters’ mustache wiggles when he laughs. Agent Provocateur’s black seamed stockings. I love how a dash of red lipstick creates the perfect pout! My favorite Drop Dead Red from my brand. Vegan and cruelty free Hunting for vintage china at the Rose Bowl flea market in Pasadena. I have a to-die-for collection of Noritake! Mixing vinyl records! My entire album 1000 Fires was just pressed on wax and I literally can’t keep my hands off it. When I’m in public and strangers scream lines from director John Waters’ Crybaby at me. It can be startling but “Beat It Creep” is my character Wanda’s signature phrase and it always makes me laugh. The way Angel perfume (Mugler) triggers my ornery side. Winter in Lake Tahoe… huddled around a fire with a buttered rum in hand. Green eyed men Mommy moments

THINGS TRACI LORDS HATES:

High rise jeans that reveal the camel toe. Shooting nights on horror films. I played Nancy Voss in the Stephen King mini series The Tommyknockers and after hours on set the fake stuff seemed disturbingly real. The lip curling sweetness of store bought icing Anything at all, stuck to the bottom of my feet The stench of diesel gasoline makes me vomit Auditioning for poorly written roles. We’re actors not magicians. That one red sock in the load of white laundry... Stewed everything Dirty floorboards The clever gophers destroying my garden

TRACI LORDS’S 3 FAVORITE MOVIES, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS