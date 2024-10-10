VERONIKA SLOWIKOWSKA LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Veronika Slowikowska for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates ❤️🚫
Veronika Slowikowska is a Canadian actor and comedian currently based in New York City. Veronica can be seen in a recurring role on Hulu’s What We Do In The Shadows, CBC’s Homeschooled, and Entertainment One’s Nurses. Most recently, Veronika starred in Freeve’s Exmas as well as the Hulu comedy series Davey and Jonsie’s Locker. Veronika performs all around New York City as well as continuing her thriving career as a comedy content creator. Check her out on Instagram @veronika_iscool.
THINGS VERONIKA SLOWIKOWSKA LOVES:
Hopecore
English breakfast tea with honey
Sincerity
The community in workout classes
Voice notes
Scrub Daddy’s
Cereal before bed
THINGS VERONIKA SLOWIKOWSKA HATES:
Soggy pickles
Bringing a book on vacation and not reading it
Cooking Quinoa
Being hard on yourself
Midday blues
Fruit flies (I have 20 in my kitchen and they can all die)
Rules
Losing my AirPods right before I leave the house
Bbq chips
Fluffy pillows
Keep us alive and subscribe! The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and access to our Burger King Writing Club, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.