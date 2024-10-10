Veronika Slowikowska is a Canadian actor and comedian currently based in New York City. Veronica can be seen in a recurring role on Hulu’s What We Do In The Shadows, CBC’s Homeschooled, and Entertainment One’s Nurses. Most recently, Veronika starred in Freeve’s Exmas as well as the Hulu comedy series Davey and Jonsie’s Locker. Veronika performs all around New York City as well as continuing her thriving career as a comedy content creator. Check her out on Instagram @veronika_iscool.

