Dream Baby Press was started in 2022 by Matt Starr and Zack Roif. One of our goals from the beginning was to find ways to make literature and readings more fun and exciting. We wanted to throw events that made you feel like this was part of the reasons to live in New York City — to have the chance to go to a fast food restaurant on a Friday night and listen to fan fiction read by a Real House Wife or an internet darling or brave a torrential downpour and watch one of your favorite TV show actors read in the middle of a boxing ring.

We’ve thrown readings all over the world in locations like The Penn Station Sbarro, an Underground Boxing Gym, a Porn Shop, a 3-story Burger King, an Art Gallery, and a 6th floor Magic Shop (the oldest one in the country).

We also published our first book which you can buy here.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT TO FIND ON OUR SUBSTACK —

For Free Subscribers:

Curated stories, poems, fan fiction, erotica and upcoming interview series

The Love/Hate Lists

Updates and announcements

For Paid Subscribers:

Full access to our writing, community, curation and comments

A ticket to our Poetry Club at a 3-story Burger King

Early access to events, readings, books and merch

Writing prompts and the ability to submit (we’ll publish our favorites)

Our love and appreciation for your generous support to help us keep doing what we’ve been doing

THE GOAL

We want to have fun. We’ll start there with everything we do and post.

We take all forms of writing seriously from Instagram stories and old manuals to grocery store window ads. We love erotica, love letters, vintage pulp and old books.

We don’t believe in exclusivity, boring or bullshit. At our events everyone is welcome. People leave with new friends, stories to tell and sometimes lovers.

Let’s have some fun! ❤️

