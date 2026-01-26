We're hosting a dodgeball game and our first ever open mic night - February 5th
RSVP ASAP
Hi guys,
If you’re in New York, I hope you enjoyed a fun and relaxing snow day yesterday. I forgot how romantic a blizzard can be. I walked around the neighborhood, watched Stargate and read poetry.
In case you missed it, we launched our new romantic series Guides to Kissing last week featuring Candace Bushnell so check that out here if you missed it. I’m going to try to publish at least one a week.
EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT - February 5th
I’ve been thinking about hosting a sporting event for a long time so I’m very excited to announce our first night of dodgeball as well as our first ever open mic. If you’ve ever wanted to read at a Dream Baby Press event, now’s your chance! February 5th from 7-9pm.
It’s a real dodgeball game where everyone plays and it’s also a real open mic but the open mic will be in the middle of the dodgeball game so come take the mic if you’re brave enough. We’ll be playing with standard foam balls so they shouldn’t hurt too much. Like the writing club, you can participate as much as you’d like or not read or play at all and just hang out. It’ll be a fun night no matter what.
We will also have some surprise performances, custom sweatbands for the first 100 people to arrive and free pizza.
It’s a limited capacity event so grab your tickets ASAP. Send this to all your friends! You can play as teams.
RULES OF DODGEBALL
There will be two teams of 10 facing off
If you get hit, you’re out
If someone catches your ball, you’re out
If you hit the person on the open mic, you’re out and they have to stop reading
You keep going until you get out.
When get out, you tap someone on the sidelines in
Our dogeball game isn’t about winning, it’s about having fun
RULES FOR THE OPEN MIC
You read in the middle of the dogeball court
You can read anything you want for up to three minutes
If you get hit by a ball, you have to stop reading but can come back later and finish
You can’t read off your phone. Print it out or write it on paper.
This is our first time doing both of these types of events. I haven’t played dodgeball in 20 years and extremely excited to play with all of you. This will be the same vibe as our writing club which is my favorite event we host.
Hope you can make it!! See you there!!
