Hi guys,

If you’re in New York, I hope you enjoyed a fun and relaxing snow day yesterday. I forgot how romantic a blizzard can be. I walked around the neighborhood, watched Stargate and read poetry.

In case you missed it, we launched our new romantic series Guides to Kissing last week featuring Candace Bushnell so check that out here if you missed it. I’m going to try to publish at least one a week.

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT - February 5th

I’ve been thinking about hosting a sporting event for a long time so I’m very excited to announce our first night of dodgeball as well as our first ever open mic. If you’ve ever wanted to read at a Dream Baby Press event, now’s your chance! February 5th from 7-9pm.

RSVP here.

It’s a real dodgeball game where everyone plays and it’s also a real open mic but the open mic will be in the middle of the dodgeball game so come take the mic if you’re brave enough. We’ll be playing with standard foam balls so they shouldn’t hurt too much. Like the writing club, you can participate as much as you’d like or not read or play at all and just hang out. It’ll be a fun night no matter what.

We will also have some surprise performances, custom sweatbands for the first 100 people to arrive and free pizza.

It’s a limited capacity event so grab your tickets ASAP. Send this to all your friends! You can play as teams.

Get your tickets here.

RULES OF DODGEBALL

There will be two teams of 10 facing off If you get hit, you’re out If someone catches your ball, you’re out If you hit the person on the open mic, you’re out and they have to stop reading You keep going until you get out. When get out, you tap someone on the sidelines in Our dogeball game isn’t about winning, it’s about having fun

RULES FOR THE OPEN MIC

You read in the middle of the dogeball court You can read anything you want for up to three minutes If you get hit by a ball, you have to stop reading but can come back later and finish You can’t read off your phone. Print it out or write it on paper.

This is our first time doing both of these types of events. I haven’t played dodgeball in 20 years and extremely excited to play with all of you. This will be the same vibe as our writing club which is my favorite event we host.

Hope you can make it!! See you there!!