We’re teaming up with the iconic and delicious delicatessen Edith’s to host a night of love February 12th from 7-9pm.

It’s not a singles night. It’s not a speed dating event. It’s a night to flirt and maybe fall in love or at the very best, make some new friends.

The rules are simple. All you have to do is write a stranger a Valentine’s card. We’ll provide the writing materials and people, you provide the love and messages. You can write them for people in the room, people on the street or someone on the subway ride home.

This will be our When Harry Met Sally moment.

There’s very limited capacity so RSVP Here ASAP- it’s free. Edith’s will have a special surprise slushie available and some food for purchase.

Edith’s is one of my favorite restaurants in the city and I’ve wanted to do something with them for ages so this will be a really special night.

See you there!

-Matt Starr

.