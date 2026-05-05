Hi guys!

I’m extremely excited and honored to announce that Dream Baby Press will be hosting the official gala after party for PEN America’s Literary Gala May 14th at the Museum of Natural History from 9pm-11:30pm. There will be an open bar, free books, and 150 million year old dinosaurs!

This is one of the greatest museums in the world. And we’re hosting a party there so come get dressed up and join us! Get your tickets here.

Dress code: Loosened black tie or elevated cocktail

If you’re not familiar with PEN America, it’s a 104-year old non-profit that stands at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide. They champion the freedom to write, recognizing the power of the word to transform the world. Their mission is to unite writers and their allies to celebrate creative expression and defend the liberties that make it possible.

Get your tickets here.

Poster by Julia Muell.

Come support PEN and come party alongside 150 million year old dinosaurs!

I don’t think there are that many tickets left so get yours ASAP.

If you’re coming, DM me and let me know. I wanna hang with everyone!

Shoutout to Julia for making a great poster, as always!

Have a great week!

Kindly,

Matt Starr