Hi guys,

Hope you had a nice weekend! Happy mother’s day to all the moms! <3 <3

I’m excited to finally announce that we’re now accepting poetry submissions.

Dream Baby Press started at the end of 2022 with one goal: to make reading and writing more fun, exciting and accessible. Dream Baby was born from my desire to create the thing I wish I had a decade before that gave me access to falling in love with poetry sooner.

I hope we’ve done that for you now with our readings, writing club and the poems and stories we’ve shared.

Over the last 3 years, we’ve built a beautiful community of writers, readers, and artists so it feels like the right time to start accepting submissions.

We’re starting with poetry but will eventually open it up to other formats.

I want to publish poems like the ones that inspired me and made me feel like I could write, the poems that made me see the world differently, made me feel more open and free, and most importantly, entertained. The type that stick with you for years and the ones you want to share with lovers and friends as soon as you’re done reading it.

In addition to now accepting submissions, we’re bringing on Juliette Jeffers as our first poetry editor. We’re excited to have her join the team!

Please submit, please share with friends and most importantly, please enjoy writing them! I know we’re excited to read them!

Submit now to:

Dreambabysubmissions@gmail.com

What we’re looking for:

3-5 poems

Poems that are sexy, funny, romantic, sensual and exciting

We don’t care if you’re a published poet. We want to hear from everyone. Maybe we’ll be the first ones to publish you??

We love a short poem but go crazy



Thank you!

Kindly,

Matt Starr

Examples of the poems we love: