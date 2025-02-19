WHAT'S A LIE YOU'VE TOLD THAT YOU ABSOLUTELY STAND BY?
Writing Prompt
Hi all! This prompt comes from the amazing Mary HK Choi when she was the special guest host of our Writing Club.
Write in whatever style you’d like. There are no rules. Just have fun writing.
Excited to see what you come up with!
Submit your responses in the comments below.
And here are some of our favorite responses from last time—
Show up with your heart on your sleeve. Show up knowing I will not abuse you, knowing you will not abuse me. Show up ready to explore your world with mine, my world with yours.
Show up. Show up kindly. Show up openly. Lovingly. Show up.
Show up.
Show.
Up.
Say little, but mean it.
A kiss like rust on the tongue,
the taste of sweat, of something unsung.
Accept my wildflowers,
by showing me something true,
something raw, something you.
Rules
Take off your belt
not because I want
to see what's south of
your waistline but because
I want to hear the buckle sing
like a church bell announcing
it's time to worship.
I'll get on my knees
for just about anything
for the sting of cow skin
turn me red where the
sun doesn't shine &
don't for get to make me
thank you for it.
1. Listen. Like, actually, actively, openly listen.
2. Ask me how you can help.
3. Tell me 'this made me think of you.'
4. Remember the things and people and memories that are important to me. Bring them up in conversation when I least expect.
5. Be open minded. Be willing to grow.
6. Be comfortable with apologizing.
7. Go out of your way to be kind to animals, to people who can especially benefit from it.
8. Make an effort.
9. Be willing to have difficult conversations. Don't shut down. Don't run away. Don't turn your back.
10. Prioritize joy.
Have a great week!!
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't believe in an interventionist God
i lie about cumming a lot ( i have sex with mostly men if you couldn’t tell). but i always lie- even when it’s obvious that I am, or when they call me concerned i’ve been fractious. I lie because well, frankly, that’s none of their business.