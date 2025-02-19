Hi all! This prompt comes from the amazing Mary HK Choi when she was the special guest host of our Writing Club.

Write in whatever style you’d like. There are no rules. Just have fun writing.

Excited to see what you come up with!

And here are some of our favorite responses from last time—

Show up with your heart on your sleeve. Show up knowing I will not abuse you, knowing you will not abuse me. Show up ready to explore your world with mine, my world with yours.

Show up. Show up kindly. Show up openly. Lovingly. Show up.

Show up.

Show.

Up.

Eva Garcia

Say little, but mean it.

A kiss like rust on the tongue,

the taste of sweat, of something unsung.

Accept my wildflowers,

by showing me something true,

something raw, something you.

Ashley Alaia

Rules

Take off your belt

not because I want

to see what's south of

your waistline but because

I want to hear the buckle sing

like a church bell announcing

it's time to worship.

I'll get on my knees

for just about anything

for the sting of cow skin

turn me red where the

sun doesn't shine &

don't for get to make me

thank you for it.

Hunter Hodkinson

1. Listen. Like, actually, actively, openly listen.

2. Ask me how you can help.

3. Tell me 'this made me think of you.'

4. Remember the things and people and memories that are important to me. Bring them up in conversation when I least expect.

5. Be open minded. Be willing to grow.

6. Be comfortable with apologizing.

7. Go out of your way to be kind to animals, to people who can especially benefit from it.

8. Make an effort.

9. Be willing to have difficult conversations. Don't shut down. Don't run away. Don't turn your back.

10. Prioritize joy.

Naz Özbek

