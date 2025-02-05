WRITE A STEP BY STEP GUIDE ON HOW TO SEDUCE YOU
Writing Prompt
We’re finally putting our writing club prompts online. Please submit your responses in the comments below. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can email us at hidreambabypress@gmail.com. BUT we’d prefer to keep them in the comments.
Write in whatever style you’d. There are no rules. Just have fun writing.
We’re going to share our favorites each week. Excited to see what you come up with!
Submit your responses in the comments below.
Show up with your heart on your sleeve. Show up knowing I will not abuse you, knowing you will not abuse me. Show up ready to explore your world with mine, my world with yours.
Show up. Show up kindly. Show up openly. Lovingly. Show up.
Show up.
Show.
Up.
1) Pour a cold glass of milk in a collins glass,
2) Refrigerate,
3) Serve.