Hi guys!

Hope you had a relaxing weekend! Lots of updates that I will get into later this week. My parents are in town and about to go meet them for lunch.

The PEN America Literary Gala at the Museum of Natural History was such a magical night. I want to thank all the Dream Baby people who bought tickets and came!! It was great meeting you all! It’s so important to support organizations like PEN who fight for free speech and it was a honor to partner with them. More soon about the event!

Here’s a photo of the dinner and me reading my Natural History Museum poem in the Natural History Museum in front of 150 million year old dinosaurs.

We also got WAYYYY more poetry submissions than we expected so we might only keep it open for another week or two so send them in ASAP. You can read more about what we’re looking for here.

Have a great day!

-Matt Starr

PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. The support really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Yasi Salek for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Yasi Salek is a writer and the host & creator of The Ringer music podcast Bandsplain.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Yasi’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Yasi Salek on Instagram.

Follow Yasi on Substack

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

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THINGS YASI SALEK LOVES:

Eating Dinner Out at 5pm Anywhere Really but Especially at Houston’s in Pasadena Having One (1) Drink and Singing Along to Songs I Love in My Kitchen All of My Old Band T-Shirts and All the Ones I Will Possess in the Future Going to a 9am Movie Alone With a Smuggled Coffee and Bagel Situation Walking Around Aimlessly With My Best Friend My Job MAC Stone Lip Liner Being Sent Flowers Pimple Popping Videos (but Only the Blackhead Ones) Hearing Someone Play Piano in Their Home From Outside When You’re Walking By Procedural Television Shows When I Can Tell My Dog Is Dreaming Out of Print Music Books Because They Have the Best Tea Spending $200 at the Sanrio Store Loquat Trees Procedural Television Shows Onion Dip With Potato Chips Swimming in the Ocean Splitting an Ice Cream Sundae Red Wine With Ice and Coca-Cola

THINGS YASI SALEK HATES:

The Eradication of Mid-Range Normal Establishments That Are Neither Chains nor Santal Scented Influencer Arenas The Creation of Fake “Vintage” Band T-Shirts to Trick Music Loving People and Steal Their Money You Will Burn in Hell for This Mark My Words Opening the Mail Seeing People Stand in Line for Bullshit My War With My Dwindling Attention Span Unconscious Jaw Clenching When Celebrities Say They Look Like That Because of Pilates and Hot Lemon Water Having Deadlines but Also Having No Deadlines That I Can’t Play Tennis (Yet) That I Feel Afraid to Age When People Present an Opinion as Fact Hangnails Cluttered, Overbooked Mornings The Idea That You Need to Buy Things (Anything) to Be Happy The Overhead Lighting Situation at My Parents House When I’m at Dinner and I Have to Wait for Someone to Get Off Their Phone Without Retaliating by Looking at My Phone Because I Don’t Want to Do That Either When People Are Clearly Looking Around for Someone More Important to Talk to at a Party That It Takes Heroic Effort and/or Copious Funds to Eat Healthy, Nourishing Food in America Optimization Culture Split Squats

YASI SALEK’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS