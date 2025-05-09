YOU DISCOVERED A NEW WAY TO HAVE SEX. WHAT IS IT? HOW DOES IT WORK?
Hi! Hope everyone had a great week! Our prompt for this week is below.
Excited to see what you come up with! Please submit your responses in the comments below. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can email us at hidreambabypress@gmail.com. BUT I’d love to keep them in the comments if you’re comfortable sharing
Write in whatever style you’d. There are no rules. Just have fun writing and have a great weekend!
Submit your responses in the comments below.
this is such a good prompt lol. Gotta think on it and get back to you.
Mine is not sexy at all. Involves quantum entanglement, a lot of jacking off, and long periods of existential dread. 🤣