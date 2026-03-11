Hi guys! A few updates.

New York City

I called Deveen, the manager of Burger King and they’re under construction so we have to push next weeks writing club to April. I’ll update you soon once we have a date locked in.

Should we host another dodgeball game ? But maybe no men this time. They were a bit too intense.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

London

We’re going to London the week of April 13th (MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!) and we’ll be hosting our first ever reading there. I know it’s long overdue but it will be worth the wait.

I’m thinking of hosting a party too, something we also haven’t done before. I’ve been trying to think about what the Dream Baby version of a party is. I can’t stand loud venues with bad music so it won’t be that.

If you have venue/space suggestions, please email us! hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Also, if there’s anything/anyone I should see while I’m in town, please let me know!

In honor of the weather today in New York , I’m sharing this Anaïs Nin quote. It’s beautiful just like today. Have a great week!

-Matt Starr

ps I saw the new Elvis doc a few weeks ago and it’s one of the best move theater experiences I’ve EVER had. I’ve never seen Elvis so clearly (the footage is incredible. It’s like 10k or something). It really humanized him for me. He was also acting so candidly, making jokes and kissing lots and lots of women on the mouth (the ones in the front seats of his concerts). And it was LOUD. It felt like you were at an Elvis concert.

What’s also crazy is the footage from the film came from 68 boxes of 35mm and 8mm unseen footage that was found within salt mines in Kansas. Baz Luhrmann found it while doing research for his Elvis biopic. Go see it and bring a date!