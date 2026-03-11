The Dream Baby Press Substack

Yessica Klein
1d

Re: London >> definitely go to Studio Nocturne (@studionocturne_)

Ruth Ann Harnisch
2d

I saw ELVIS at a film festival and I completely agree with your review. Baz was crazy in the Q&A! Seemed so spontaneous! A woman in the front row demanded to kiss him! Later....I heard him give the same word-for-word spontaneous speech several times as the film rolled out elsewhere. What a showman! He's his own version of Elvis.

