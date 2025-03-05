YOU'RE ON A DATE WITH SOMEONE YOU'VE HAD A CRUSH ON FOR YEARS. WRITE EVERY DIRTY THOUGHT THAT POPS INTO YOUR HEAD.
Writing Prompt
Hi!! Hope everyone’s having a great week! Our prompt for this week is below.
Excited to see what you come up with! Please submit your responses in the comments below. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can email us at hidreambabypress@gmail.com. BUT I’d love to keep them in the comments if you’re comfortable sharing
Write in whatever style you’d. There are no rules. Just have fun writing.
-Matt
Submit your responses in the comments below.
im gonna throw up
sadly it's still just color me bad - i wanna sex you up.