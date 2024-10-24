ZIWE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Ziwe for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates ❤️🚫
Ziwe is an American comedian and writer known for her satirical commentary. In 2017, she created the YouTube comedy show Baited with Ziwe and its 2020 Instagram Live iteration. Fumudoh starred in and executive produced the Showtime variety series Ziwe, and in 2023 published a collection of essays called Black Friend.
THINGS ZIWE LOVES:
When Lil Wayne said real gs move in silence like lasagna
Matching sets
My black chow chow named Celine Dion
Shrek 2
Interviews
When the leaves change during autumn and I can finally start dressing dressing
Strong POVs
Nuance
THINGS ZIWE HATES:
Double parked cars on New York’s tiny streets!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Feet (no offense @wikifeet community)
When someone flirts with me and I don’t realize it because I’m not good with those kind of social cues unless they directly say “I’m flirting with you”
White refrigerators
Cases of mistaken identity as a plot device
Apartheid
Rats (both literal and figurative)
Carrie Bradshaw’s fiscal irresponsibility / cheating ass
Beans
The landmark Supreme Court ruling on citizens united v fec that completely upended electoral politics
Get the first Dream Baby Press book- MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
"MOUTHFUL KEEPS A RUNNING LYRICAL TAB OF ALL OF THE STRAY, HORNY, QUOTIDIAN, ANXIOUS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, GENEROUS THOUGHTS RACING THROUGH MATT'S HANDSOME LITTLE' HEAD. *CHEF'S KISS*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
You can read more about MOUTHFUL in Interview Mag, The LA Review of Books, PAPER Mag, Flaunt, Office Mag and Play Girl.
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On my love list would absolutely be Ziwe's stint on Dickinson as Sojourner Truth