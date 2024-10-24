Ziwe is an American comedian and writer known for her satirical commentary. In 2017, she created the YouTube comedy show Baited with Ziwe and its 2020 Instagram Live iteration. Fumudoh starred in and executive produced the Showtime variety series Ziwe, and in 2023 published a collection of essays called Black Friend.

THINGS ZIWE LOVES:

R/bravorealhousewives When Lil Wayne said real gs move in silence like lasagna Matching sets My black chow chow named Celine Dion Shrek 2 Interviews People who read my book When the leaves change during autumn and I can finally start dressing dressing Strong POVs Nuance

THINGS ZIWE HATES:

Double parked cars on New York’s tiny streets!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Feet (no offense @wikifeet community) When someone flirts with me and I don’t realize it because I’m not good with those kind of social cues unless they directly say “I’m flirting with you” White refrigerators Cases of mistaken identity as a plot device Apartheid Rats (both literal and figurative) Carrie Bradshaw’s fiscal irresponsibility / cheating ass Beans The landmark Supreme Court ruling on citizens united v fec that completely upended electoral politics

