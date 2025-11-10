Zoe Dubno's Love/Hate List
Zoe Dubno is a writer from New York. Her first novel Happiness and Love is out now. She has written fiction and criticism for publications including The New York Times Magazine, Granta, The New York Review of Books, Vogue, The Guardian, and The Nation
THINGS ZOE DUBNO LOVES:
Being with my friends while lying down
An italian hero made by my little brother
My mornings with Amy Goodman and Brian Lehrer
When you’re reading a book and suddenly get slapped in the face by a wave of recognition like “how does this person from 200 years ago know exactly what I feel?”
Pendulous breasts
When my boyfriend sings Bonzo goes to Bitburg with his beautiful voice
Groucho Marx
Sailing and canoeing (or any boat that operates silently/without a motor)
Zohran Mamdani and the way he makes me feel like goodness is possible and popular
That there is still enough time for me to get good enough at the clarinet to play Mozart’s clarinet concerto
Citibiking/lime biking a little tipsy through empty streets especially in London
Chocolate chip cookies
The sound of rushing water
Having a tan
Cowboy music (NOT country)
Ashtanga yoga dropbacks
Lapsang souchong tea
Making out
Leonard Cohen
THINGS ZOE DUBNO HATES:
When “dog owners” think their dogs are cute and everyone must love it when the little bastard jumps on you in a confined space such as the elevator and the “dog owner” just smiles
Seeing people jogging
Tending to my hair (head, body, face)
The ugly brick building that blocks literally all the sun from entering my apartment leaving me to live in a den /cave
How everyone is just in their own little bubble on their headphones looking at their phones when I am trying to “only connect!”
The smell of orange peel
Dry cleaning which is not real and has never gotten a stain out?
Carrying a bag of any kind /schlepping
The bad music that plays everywhere at all times, an inescapable assault on my ears and sensibilities
The genocidal xenophobic jingoistic oligarchic leaders of our world and those who would tell us we have no other choices
Having to remember to drink water
Misogynistic infantilizing discourse around women doing anything (I don’t want to be astronaut barbie I just want to get blasted into space)
People who are right wing for the lols. I’m not laughing bitch
That I can’t digest all foods the way I used to
Having to wear reading glasses
Panic attacks
General self-maintenance activities like laundry
Running
When people talk shit about their own best friends to me like… what…
When I yearn for items that I can’t afford and then someone else I know gets said items… when they are the things i want .. I guess the applies to more things than items.