Dream Baby Press asked the musician Zoe Dubno for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Zoe Dubno is a writer from New York. Her first novel Happiness and Love is out now. She has written fiction and criticism for publications including The New York Times Magazine, Granta, The New York Review of Books, Vogue, The Guardian, and The Nation

THINGS ZOE DUBNO LOVES:

Being with my friends while lying down An italian hero made by my little brother My mornings with Amy Goodman and Brian Lehrer When you’re reading a book and suddenly get slapped in the face by a wave of recognition like “how does this person from 200 years ago know exactly what I feel?” Pendulous breasts When my boyfriend sings Bonzo goes to Bitburg with his beautiful voice Groucho Marx Sailing and canoeing (or any boat that operates silently/without a motor) Zohran Mamdani and the way he makes me feel like goodness is possible and popular That there is still enough time for me to get good enough at the clarinet to play Mozart’s clarinet concerto Citibiking/lime biking a little tipsy through empty streets especially in London Simone de Beauvoir Chocolate chip cookies The sound of rushing water Having a tan Cowboy music (NOT country) Ashtanga yoga dropbacks Lapsang souchong tea Making out Leonard Cohen

THINGS ZOE DUBNO HATES:

When “dog owners” think their dogs are cute and everyone must love it when the little bastard jumps on you in a confined space such as the elevator and the “dog owner” just smiles Seeing people jogging Tending to my hair (head, body, face) The ugly brick building that blocks literally all the sun from entering my apartment leaving me to live in a den /cave How everyone is just in their own little bubble on their headphones looking at their phones when I am trying to “only connect!” The smell of orange peel Dry cleaning which is not real and has never gotten a stain out? Carrying a bag of any kind /schlepping The bad music that plays everywhere at all times, an inescapable assault on my ears and sensibilities The genocidal xenophobic jingoistic oligarchic leaders of our world and those who would tell us we have no other choices Having to remember to drink water Misogynistic infantilizing discourse around women doing anything (I don’t want to be astronaut barbie I just want to get blasted into space) People who are right wing for the lols. I’m not laughing bitch That I can’t digest all foods the way I used to Having to wear reading glasses Panic attacks General self-maintenance activities like laundry Running When people talk shit about their own best friends to me like… what… When I yearn for items that I can’t afford and then someone else I know gets said items… when they are the things i want .. I guess the applies to more things than items.

ZOE DUBNO’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS