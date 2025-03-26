YOU CAN STEAL ANYTHING YOU WANT FROM ANYWHERE. WHAT IS IT AND WHY?
Writing Prompt
Hi!! Hope everyone’s having a great week! Our prompt for this week is below.
Excited to see what you come up with! Please submit your responses in the comments below. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can email us at hidreambabypress@gmail.com. BUT I’d love to keep them in the comments if you’re comfortable sharing
Write in whatever style you’d. There are no rules. Just have fun writing.
-Matt Starr
Submit your responses in the comments below.
Your heart. Because it’s priceless ❤️
Airport food. What do you mean €5 for a banana? €7 for a small bottle of water? One day, I just walked out with it in my hands without waiting in line. No one stopped me. It doesn’t feel like stealing, because I’ve already paid for all with the ones I’ve bought in the past.