HUNTER HARRIS'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Hunter Harris for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
 and 
Hunter Harris
6
NATHAN SILVER'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Nathan Silver for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
1

August 2024

MAX FRIEDLICH'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Max Friedlich for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
3
ARE YOU ANGRY??
WRITING PROMPT INSIDE
  
Dream Baby Press
7
MI-ANNE CHAN'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Mi-Anne Chan for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
 and 
mixed feelings
1
THE BIGGEST POETRY BOOK LAUNCH EVENT EVER (feat. DRAKE)
Sometime's you gotta pop out
  
Dream Baby Press
 and 
Matt Starr
1

July 2024

GREAT ANONYMOUS SEX
A Classic New York City Sex Story
  
Dream Baby Press
 and 
Matt Starr
1
OUR FIRST BOOK AND BOOK LAUNCH EVENT ARE COMING (!!)
Come celebrate!
  
Dream Baby Press
 and 
Matt Starr

June 2024

DELANEY ROWE'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Delaney Rowe for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
DAN ROSEN'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Dan Rosen for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
3

May 2024

TRIXIE MATTEL'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Trixie Mattel for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
EMMELINE CLEIN'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Emmeline Clein for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
  
Dream Baby Press
3
